EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Shambles' James Bond Franchise — How Next 007 Flick STILL Has No Star, No Script… And No Plan

James Bond fans are unlikely to see a new movie version of the 007 blockbuster until at least 2028.

Bosses at Amazon, which now owns the Bond studio MGM have been branded "f------ idiots" by film-making partners Eon Productions over the shambles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "What’s gone wrong with James Bond? There is no star, no script and no plan and that doesn't look like that will change anytime soon. Amazon is dragging its feet and that is an understatement."

It has now been a staggering 10 years since Daniel Craig said he was done with 007 – and three since he died on screen in Bond flick No Time to Die.