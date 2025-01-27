U.S. In Grip of Tech Bloodbath As Stock Market Hemorrhages $1TRILLION — As Nasdaq Slumps 3% Over Fears China is Winning AI 'Arms Race'

Big Bank were among the immediate big winners, with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sending out a memo to staff congratulating Trump for defeating Kamala Harris.

JPMorgan Chase executives mentioned the message from Dimon — who has served as CEO for 19 years — as polls were closing in November.

It read: "As Jamie said yesterday, we must now 'begin the work of bringing our nation together and focusing on the pressing economic and global issues before us.'

"Our firm has a long history of working across the political spectrum and looks forward to engaging the new administration and elected officials in both parties."

Dimon also called the presidential election "one of the hardest fought and at times divisive elections in our recent history" in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

He said: "Soon it will be time for all of us to unite behind our President elect and all of our national leaders."

"We must begin the work of bringing our nation together and focusing on the pressing economic and global issues before us."