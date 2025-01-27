U.S. In Grip of Tech Bloodbath As Stock Market Hemorrhages $1TRILLION — As Nasdaq Slumps 3% Over Fears China is Winning AI 'Arms Race'
The stock market crumbled early Monday morning, amid fears a Chinese startup developed an AI model that seems to be able to do anything its U.S.-based counterparts can - at a fraction of the cost.
That sent technology stocks into a freefall, as panicked investors reconsider if massive amounts of spending on US-based AI programs is worth it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The U.S. has long been at the forefront of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, and U.S. based companies like Nvidia, which calls California home, have greatly benefited. That in turn has helped fuel the stock market to new highs.
However, last week Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek unveiled a new chatbot that it says can do whatever Google and Open AI can do for much less money.
For example, DeepSeek said one of its latest AI models cost just $5.6 million to train. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s GPT model cost more than $100 million to train.
The fear of cheaper, foreign-based AI caused a bloodbath in early market trading, with the tech-focused Nasdaq index down nearly 3.5 percent at the open.
Investors dumped a staggering $1 trillion of technology stocks in premarket trading, led by Nvidia, which saw its value slashed by $465 million in mere moments.
Nvidia makes the pricey high-end chips that help train the AI models. The company has grown to be one of the largest in the world and was thought to have cornered the market on tech.
But now investors fear foreign-based AI models may require fewer chips – and even less energy to power them.
Stocks had been enjoying a post-election honeymoon, with record highs being shattered on a near daily basis after the election of Donald Trump.
While the market tends to rise whether its a Republican or Democrat who takes office, investors are wondering how Trump's plan of higher tariffs and lower tax rates will play out.
Peter Esho of Esho Capital said: "The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook."
