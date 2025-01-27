EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's Next Multi-Million Court Battle — Which Could Decide Whether He Brings Kids Back to U.K. Amid 'Marriage Collapse' Rumors
Battling Prince Harry fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is now preparing another court fight over the future safety of his children.
The Duke of Sussex's next mission will decide whether he will bring his children to visit the UK as rumors continue to swirl about the condition of his marriage to Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry last week won an apology from News Group Newspapers and its UK tabloids for intrusion into his private life and that of his ;late mother Princess Diana and was awarded more than $12million in damages.
And next up is a legal row with the British government.
If resolved, the court battle over his security could see him bring his children back to the UK for the first time since 2022.
The case begins in April and may prove decisive in his relationship with his father King Charles.
Harry’s lawyers will appeal against a UK High Court judgment upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020.
A royal source told us: "Prince Harry has a clear aim: he seeks to protect the safety of himself and his family during their time in the UK.
"This is important not only for his children to connect with their heritage but also for him to be able to support his patronages and the significant work they do. He is also facing up to some very strong and continued speculation about the his marriage to Meghan and this will feed into his desire to feel safe when he visits the UK because future trips with his children could be made alone."
Harry, 40, refuses to foot the security bill himself and has said he doesn’t feel safe bringing his wife Markle, 43, and their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, from their home in California without the protection of the UK police.
He has not brought his children to the country since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, so the King has met his youngest granddaughter, Lilibet, in person only once.
Although the Duke has stayed in touch with his father since then, including calling on the monarch's 75th birthday, the case has further strained their strained relationship.
Last summer, sources close to Harry claimed that his calls to the King went "unanswered" because Charles was hesitant to discuss the security issue.
If the Duke wins his appeal, it could pave the way for him to build bridges with his father and bring his children back to visit.
"The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family," added our source.
Despite his concerns, the Duke has returned to the UK on several occasions, including a brief visit to the King after the monarch announced last February that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
And after slaying mogul Murdoch in court, he is desperate for another court win.
Harry had vowed to make his crusade against the newspapers that harmed him and those closest to him his "life's work".
In a move that would have made his mother "proud" – according to his uncle – Prince Harry elicited an "unequivocal apology" from News Group Newspapers, plus a payout for "serious intrusion" into his private life and that of Diana, Princess of Wales.
"It's wonderful that Harry fought for, and gained, an apology to his mother," his uncle Earl Spencer said afterward, adding: "She would be incredibly touched at that, and rightly proud."
The unexpected outcome means that Harry, who had been due to take the witness stand in mid-February, straight after the 2025 Vancouver-Whistler edition of his adaptive sports tournament, the Invictus Games, can instead head home