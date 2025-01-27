EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry's Next Multi-Million Court Battle — Which Could Decide Whether He Brings Kids Back to U.K. Amid 'Marriage Collapse' Rumors

Battling Prince Harry fresh from vanquishing media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is now preparing another court fight over the future safety of his children.

The Duke of Sussex's next mission will decide whether he will bring his children to visit the UK as rumors continue to swirl about the condition of his marriage to Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry last week won an apology from News Group Newspapers and its UK tabloids for intrusion into his private life and that of his ;late mother Princess Diana and was awarded more than $12million in damages.

And next up is a legal row with the British government.