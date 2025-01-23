EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Going Into Hermit Mode' After Being Slammed for Trying to 'Cash-In' on L.A. Wildfires With 'PR Photo-Op'

Wounded Meghan Markle has gone into "hermit mode" after being slammed over a "repulsive" photo op when she turned out to help wildfire survivors.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that she has told pals that she and her husband, Prince Harry, don’t deserve the backlash for helping out at a Los Angeles soup kitchen.

Actress Justine Bateman, the sister of Jennifer Aniston’s close pal Jason, wrote online: "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved.

"They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here, they are tourists, disaster tourists."