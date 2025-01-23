EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Going Into Hermit Mode' After Being Slammed for Trying to 'Cash-In' on L.A. Wildfires With 'PR Photo-Op'
Wounded Meghan Markle has gone into "hermit mode" after being slammed over a "repulsive" photo op when she turned out to help wildfire survivors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that she has told pals that she and her husband, Prince Harry, don’t deserve the backlash for helping out at a Los Angeles soup kitchen.
Actress Justine Bateman, the sister of Jennifer Aniston’s close pal Jason, wrote online: "What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved.
"They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here, they are tourists, disaster tourists."
Others have labelled them as "opportunistic", and they’ve even been accused of angling for good publicity.
A source told us: "Meghan and Harry have been taken aback by the intensity of the backlash they're facing. It's disheartening for them to see just how fierce some of the criticism is. This reinforces their belief that they can’t please everyone; their detractors will always find a way to pull them down, regardless of their intentions.
"For Meghan, this criticism hits especially hard, as it strikes a sensitive chord. Having grown up in Los Angeles, witnessing the devastation has been overwhelming for her, sparking a deep desire to help however she can.
"Yet, in pursuing that goal, she's found herself at the receiving end of harsh treatment. Harry has reassured her of his pride in her actions and advised her to take a step back and not let it get to her. Still, it weighs on them.
"Rather than retreating from the situation, they opted to journey two hours into the heart of the fire zone to volunteer at the World Central Kitchen.
"There, they prepared meals for evacuees, engaged in conversations, and offered comfort to those affected. This response is exactly what you'd anticipate from someone who carries Princess Diana's legacy.
"Meghan has now gone into hermit mode over fears of more criticism for simply helping out."
Harry and Markle, who was born and raised in LA, joined volunteers in the city, where they were pictured hugging residents and speaking to emergency crews at an evacuation centre and food bank.
In a bid to help as much as they could, the Duke, 40, and Markle, 43, also donated money via their Archewell Foundation, as well as clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies.
The couple, who moved to California in 2020, where they live with five-year old son Archie and three-year-old daughter Lilibet, have also opened up their Montecito mansion to friends who have been affected by the fires.
The insider added: "Meghan, a true California girl, is feeling utterly crushed by this situation. The emotional toll is heavy, witnessing the pain and suffering in a city they both cherish is simply heartbreaking.
In light of the tragedy, which has forced over 100,000 LA residents to evacuate their homes and claimed the lives of at least 24 people, Markle made the decision to postpone her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which was due to premiere on 15 January – but is now on hold until March.