EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Deepfake Freak-Offs Sex Tapes Circulating On Dark Web — 'They Are Disturbingly Realistic and Horrific'
Perverts are creating and swapping deepfake porn videos showing some of the biggest names in Hollywood carrying out sex acts at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' notorious 'Freak Off' parties.
Cyber cranks are churning out the "disturbingly realistic and horrific" content and sharing the footage on the Dark Web, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two years ago, a host of stars lined up to toast Combs' 53rd birthday with a guest list that included Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Mary J Blige, Kehlani, Tinashe, Chris Brown and Machine Gun Kelly.
Now the fakers are using the faces and voices of Diddy's former pals to create realistic X-rated films.
A source who has viewed some of the footage circulating the web told us: "The films are disturbingly realistic and horrific. They are very well-made and if you didn't know better then they'd think this was actual footage of these people getting up to unspeakable and depraved sexual activities at these parties."
We are not naming any of the celebs whose likenesses feature in the Combs deepfakes.
They come after an AI-generated song purportedly performed by Combs' former protégé Justin Bieber began circulating widely on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and YouTube.
The tune, which included lyrics referencing Combs, initially deceived many listeners into believing it was an authentic Bieber release.
The song in question featured the lyric "lost myself at a Diddy party", along with other lines that appeared to reference personal struggles with fame and fortune.
A deepfake is a digital photo, video, or sound file of a real person that has been edited to create an extremely realistic but false depiction of them doing or saying something that they did not actually do or say.
Deepfakes are created using artificial intelligence software that currently draws on a large number of photos or recordings of the person to model and create content.
Currently, there is no federal law that bans deepfakes in the United States.
Congress is considering legislation to regulate deepfakes and some states have laws that prohibit the sharing of deepfake pornography.
In Virginia, sharing deepfake pornography online is a Class 1 misdemeanor if it's intended to harass, intimidate, or coerce the victim.
And in California, victims can sue for monetary damages if their likeness is used in sexually explicit deepfake material.
Meanwhile, the horrific allegations pile up against Combs, who has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.
He's currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
The fallen music mogul now faces "cannibalism" allegations – with the shocking claim made after a former Making the Band 2 contestant alleged Combs told her he wanted to "eat (their) flesh" after they enraged him.
At the center of Combs' federal charges were alleged "freak offs," in which victims were said to be given drugs and alcohol and forced to perform sexual acts, many of which were filmed.
Combs recently alleged the "freak offs" were consensual and insisted there was "no evidence of sex trafficking."
He has been denied bail by the courts.