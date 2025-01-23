EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Deepfake Freak-Offs Sex Tapes Circulating On Dark Web — 'They Are Disturbingly Realistic and Horrific'

Perverts are creating and swapping deepfake porn videos showing some of the biggest names in Hollywood carrying out sex acts at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' notorious 'Freak Off' parties.

Cyber cranks are churning out the "disturbingly realistic and horrific" content and sharing the footage on the Dark Web, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Two years ago, a host of stars lined up to toast Combs' 53rd birthday with a guest list that included Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Mary J Blige, Kehlani, Tinashe, Chris Brown and Machine Gun Kelly.

Now the fakers are using the faces and voices of Diddy's former pals to create realistic X-rated films.