Wendy Williams Declares Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Spend Life in Jail As She Accuses 'Sex Beast' Rapper of Trying to 'Ruin' Her
Wendy Williams is certain shamed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is "done."
The former talk show queen blasted Combs during a Thursday appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, claiming the accused rap mogul will "go to jail for life" and threatening to spill explosive secrets no one else knows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the interview, Charlamagne tha God, who once handled audio on the Wendy Williams Show, reminisced about her early career at radio station HOT 97.
Williams, 60, was let go from the station after making several sharp remarks about Combs.
The TV star has been vocal in her belief Combs was behind her firing, writing in her book The Wendy Williams Experience she harbored "contempt for Puff" because he allegedly "tried to ruin" her career.
Charlamagne asked: "So Wendy, you got fired from HOT 97 years ago because of Diddy. All these years later to see where Diddy is, what do you feel about that situation?"
Williams responded: "When I watch TMZ and I see the stuff that goes on, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then all the sudden I see me on TMZ. So it’s really weird seeing me on TMZ."
Addressing Combs, she added: "As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day, and you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."
Williams's blunt words about the shamed rapper come after PR expert Eric Schiffer pointed out the silence from most celebrities regarding his arrest.
Schiffer suggested fellow stars are avoiding comment out of fear for their brands and potential legal repercussions, with some worried about being subpoenaed to expose Combs' secrets.
One A-lister in particular, Ashton Kutcher, has remained particularly tight-lipped about their 20-year friendship.
Kutcher previously said there was "a lot he couldn't tell" when asked about Combs' parties, adding he and the music mogul became "fast friend" in a relationship that was "really bizarre."
Combs is currently being detained at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, where he is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation and engaging in prostitution.
The music producer has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and will appear in court on May 5.
Love Triangle: Hitler's Girlfriend Unity Mitford Gushed Over 'Heavenly' Nazi Leader in Disturbing Secret Diary — Just Months Before His Mistress Eva Braun Planned to Confront Him Over Her 'Replacement'
Earlier this week – on the heels of yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen in New York City – Combs defended his infamous "freak-off" parties, claiming no wrongdoing occurred despite what prosecutors have said.
Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was."
"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever," the letter adds of the "quite dark and grainy" sex tapes.
"There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking."