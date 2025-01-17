Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Declares Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Spend Life in Jail As She Accuses 'Sex Beast' Rapper of Trying to 'Ruin' Her

Split photo of Wendy Williams and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams opened up about Sean 'Diddy' Combs and her belief he will go to jail for life.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams is certain shamed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is "done."

The former talk show queen blasted Combs during a Thursday appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, claiming the accused rap mogul will "go to jail for life" and threatening to spill explosive secrets no one else knows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams
Source: MEGA

The former talk show host previously claimed Combs got her fired from her radio job at HOT 97.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, Charlamagne tha God, who once handled audio on the Wendy Williams Show, reminisced about her early career at radio station HOT 97.

Williams, 60, was let go from the station after making several sharp remarks about Combs.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy mega photo
Source: MEGA

Combs is currently being detained at a detention center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star has been vocal in her belief Combs was behind her firing, writing in her book The Wendy Williams Experience she harbored "contempt for Puff" because he allegedly "tried to ruin" her career.

Charlamagne asked: "So Wendy, you got fired from HOT 97 years ago because of Diddy. All these years later to see where Diddy is, what do you feel about that situation?"

Article continues below advertisement

Williams responded: "When I watch TMZ and I see the stuff that goes on, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then all the sudden I see me on TMZ. So it’s really weird seeing me on TMZ."

Addressing Combs, she added: "As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day, and you wanna know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."

Article continues below advertisement

Williams's blunt words about the shamed rapper come after PR expert Eric Schiffer pointed out the silence from most celebrities regarding his arrest.

Schiffer suggested fellow stars are avoiding comment out of fear for their brands and potential legal repercussions, with some worried about being subpoenaed to expose Combs' secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

One A-lister in particular, Ashton Kutcher, has remained particularly tight-lipped about their 20-year friendship.

Kutcher previously said there was "a lot he couldn't tell" when asked about Combs' parties, adding he and the music mogul became "fast friend" in a relationship that was "really bizarre."

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams sean diddy combs life jail accuses rapper
Source: MEGA

Williams hinted she knows things about the disgraced rapper 'nobody else knows.'

Article continues below advertisement

Combs is currently being detained at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, where he is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation and engaging in prostitution.

The music producer has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and will appear in court on May 5.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Unity Mitford and Adolf Hitler

Love Triangle: Hitler's Girlfriend Unity Mitford Gushed Over 'Heavenly' Nazi Leader in Disturbing Secret Diary — Just Months Before His Mistress Eva Braun Planned to Confront Him Over Her 'Replacement'

Photo of California fires

L.A. Wildfires Grim Death Toll Keeps Rising — As Terrifying End-of-Days Video Shows Evacuation While Flames Engulf Entire Neighborhood

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week – on the heels of yet another lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen in New York City – Combs defended his infamous "freak-off" parties, claiming no wrongdoing occurred despite what prosecutors have said.

Combs' defense team stated in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian: "Far from the government’s lurid descriptions, the videos show adults having consensual sex, plain and simple. At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
latest rape lawsuit against sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Combs defended his infamous freak-off parties, claiming no wrongdoing occurred.

"There is no evidence of any violence, coercion, threats, or manipulation whatsoever," the letter adds of the "quite dark and grainy" sex tapes.

"There is no evidence that anyone is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption. There is certainly no evidence of sex trafficking."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.