‘Awful’: Reality TV Show That Psychologically Tortures Participants by Showing Them Deepfakes of Their Partners Cheating Called ‘Deranged’
A new Netflix reality show was branded "deranged" and "awful" for its violating nature. The show's concept aimed to psychologically torture its participants by showing them deepfakes of their romantic partners cheating on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dystopian series Falso Amor, which translates to Deep Fake Love, is powered by AI technology.
Backlash against Netflix's latest Spanish-language show came amid a halt in television and film production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.
The writers union recently bolstered support from the SAG-AFTRA union, whose members went on strike in solidarity with the WGA as both unions protest studios on issues like unfair wages, streaming service residuals, and AI technology.
In the Netflix show, which was branded "deranged" by The Byte, participants consisted of real couples who were divided into two "houses." Singles were then introduced to the houses and the social experiment went downhill after that.
The separated couples are forced to watch videos depicting their partners cheating with the added cast mates.
The viewers must determine if they were shown a deepfake or their real-life significant other being unfaithful. Contestants with the most amount of correct guesses by the end of the show are awarded $100,000 euros (about $110,000 USD).
Aside from the idea of videos being plain cruel, the show's contestants didn't know about the deepfake footage prior to joining the show.
According to a review of Deep Fake Love from Decider, the deepfake news is broken to contestants after they've been split from their partners and symbolically "married" to another participant in their respective houses, as a bizarre test to their relationship.
After snippets of rowdy antics following introductions played, series host Raquel Sánchez Silva informed the participants in a dramatic scene that the footage shown to their partners— and vice versa — had been manipulated with AI technology.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The show appeared to raise questions on not only the morality of reality tv as a whole, but also the ever-growing use of AI technology in media.
Moreover, the latest Netflix venture tested not only the viability of AI-based programming but audiences reaction to the latest push from production houses.
On social media, viewers condemned the show and voiced concern for what the use of deepfake participants meant for future entertainment.
One Twitter user called the Netflix series "diabolical," while another claimed the show's "pure psychological torture" would be "studied like the Stanford prison experiment" by future generations.
A displeased viewer said Deep Fake Love was "so horrific" they had to actually turn it off, because "its whole premise is just using AI to put these couples in major distress."
"I knew the AI s--- was gonna be wild but watching this show 'Deep Fake Love' is really putting things into perspective. You're not even going to even be able to believe your eyes after a while cause of deep fakes getting better," read another take on the apparent Netflix fail.