A new Netflix reality show was branded "deranged" and "awful" for its violating nature. The show's concept aimed to psychologically torture its participants by showing them deepfakes of their romantic partners cheating on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The dystopian series Falso Amor, which translates to Deep Fake Love, is powered by AI technology.

Backlash against Netflix's latest Spanish-language show came amid a halt in television and film production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The writers union recently bolstered support from the SAG-AFTRA union, whose members went on strike in solidarity with the WGA as both unions protest studios on issues like unfair wages, streaming service residuals, and AI technology.