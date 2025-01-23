EXCLUSIVE: 'Staggering' Amount of Money Netflix Paid Cameron Diaz to Lure Her Out of Retirement Revealed — After Star Took Huge Break from Hollywood to Raise Family

Tinseltown A-lister Cameron Diaz inked a staggering $45million deal to lure her out of retirement for just two movies.

She stars in the Netflix film Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and will likely record a sequel to the flick to pick up the balance of her monster paycheck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And the film is currently at the top of the firm's charts.

Sources told us the streamer's former boss Scott Stuber and current head honcho Dan Lin offered reluctant 52-year-old Diaz a "name your price" deal to secure her signature.