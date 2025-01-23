EXCLUSIVE: 'Staggering' Amount of Money Netflix Paid Cameron Diaz to Lure Her Out of Retirement Revealed — After Star Took Huge Break from Hollywood to Raise Family
Tinseltown A-lister Cameron Diaz inked a staggering $45million deal to lure her out of retirement for just two movies.
She stars in the Netflix film Back in Action with Jamie Foxx and will likely record a sequel to the flick to pick up the balance of her monster paycheck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the film is currently at the top of the firm's charts.
Sources told us the streamer's former boss Scott Stuber and current head honcho Dan Lin offered reluctant 52-year-old Diaz a "name your price" deal to secure her signature.
One insider said: "New boss Lin has been brought in to bring costs under control and improve quality.
"It’s one thing to say you won’t overpay for a package or a star, and it’s another to actually do it. Scott Stuber didn’t actually want to pay Cameron Diaz $45million for two movies.
"But that’s what it took to lure her out of retirement. He asked her to name her price and she did."
Movie site Cinemablend said of the deal: "It goes without saying that that’s a lot of cheddar, especially to pay to a star who hadn’t starred in a film since 2014.
"Of course, we’re not just talking about any star here, as Cameron Diaz has a number of hit films under her belt.
"So one could theoretically understand why the streaming giant would be eager to make a deal with the beloved actress.
"It could be argued that it wasn’t a bad decision on Dan Lin’s part because, as of this writing, Back in Action is the No. 1 trending movie in the U.S. on the aforementioned platform.
"The ending of Back in Action leaves the door open for a sequel. And, considering that the Bad Teacher alum is contracted for two movies with Netflix, it’s possible that a follow-up could be in the cards.
"The streamer, of course, has yet to make any announcement, which isn’t surprising due to the fact that the film just debuted on Friday. Still, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if a second installment were to be confirmed sometime soon.
Diaz has already nabbed a few film roles with the upcoming Shrek 5 and the black comedy Outcome already on the docket for her.
She retired from acting for 10 years so that she could "be free" to focus on her family and to live a more private life.
During this time, she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, with whom she has two children.
"Oh my God, I loved it. It was the best 10 years of my life," she said of the hiatus.
Diaz repeatedly turned down acting jobs until eventually people "stopped asking".
However, when Foxx came to her with Back in Action, she could not resist the offer
"If I’m going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I want to do it with the most talented man in entertainment," she said of Foxx.
"It’s just a privilege to do this. I thought to myself, just like, let this go away, all of this goodwill that I got to build over so much time, the passion that I have for entertaining people and making movies that make people smile and laugh and have a good time… if I don’t engage in that again then I would be a fool."