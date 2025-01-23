'Celebrity Sex Tapes' Don't Exist, Claims Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs — as He Launches $50Million Lawsuit Against Accuser

They believe Burgess – and his lawyer Ariel Mitchell – are attempting to profit off of the media frenzy around Combs, who was indicted in September on sex trafficking charges.

Combs has also sued Nexstar Media, saying its cable news network, NewsNation, aired Burgess' allegations without looking into whether they were true.

The videos, which allegedly implicate the music mogul in sexual assaults on eight celebrities, simply don't exist, the lawsuit claims.