'Celebrity Sex Tapes' Don't Exist, Claims Jailed 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs — as He Launches $50Million Lawsuit Against Accuser
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a $50million lawsuit against a man claiming to own incriminating sex tapes featuring the shamed music mogul.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper's lawyers have blasted the accuser Courtney Burgess of fabricating "outrageous lies" and are adamant "no video exists."
They believe Burgess – and his lawyer Ariel Mitchell – are attempting to profit off of the media frenzy around Combs, who was indicted in September on sex trafficking charges.
Combs has also sued Nexstar Media, saying its cable news network, NewsNation, aired Burgess' allegations without looking into whether they were true.
The videos, which allegedly implicate the music mogul in sexual assaults on eight celebrities, simply don't exist, the lawsuit claims.
Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs, said: "These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth.
"Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool.
"This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr Combs' right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated."
Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest.
He has remained incarcerated, awaiting a May 5 trial, after judges refused to grant him bail.
After Combs was arrested, Burgess began giving interviews with reporters, social media personalities and true crime podcasters in which he claimed to have been given flash drives with incriminating evidence by the late actor and model Kim Porter, a long-time partner of the rapper and mother of four of his children.
But the videos Burgess claims to possess have never become public.
Some people close to Porter claimed in November they had never heard of Burgess and doubted his claims.
Burgess has acknowledged he doesn't personally know Combs.
Federal prosecutors have not publicly identified Burgess as being involved in the criminal case.
In interviews, Burgess said law enforcement seized the videos from his home.
Mitchell also told reporters Burgess handed over the drives to the federal government.
The lawsuit said both claims were "completely false."
"No such video was ever turned over to the government because no such video exists," the lawsuit said.
RadarOnline.com last week revealed Combs has been tipped to spend the rest of his life in jail by former talk show queen Wendy Williams.
During a radio show appearance, she said the rapper "was done".
Williams, 60, added: "As far as Diddy, Diddy will go to prison for life, people.
"You don't know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day, and you wanna know what? It's about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done."
Williams's blunt words about the shamed rapper come after PR expert Eric Schiffer pointed out the silence from most celebrities regarding his arrest.
Schiffer suggested fellow stars are avoiding comment out of fear for their brands and potential legal repercussions, with some worried about being subpoenaed to expose Combs' secrets.