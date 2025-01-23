Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Game of Thrones

Huge Secret Behind Guy Pearce's Relationship With 'Game of Thrones' Star Carice Van Houten Revealed — As She Shockingly Confirms They Have Secretly Split

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hollywood actor Guy Pearce secretly split from his Game of Thrones star girlfriend Carice Van Houten.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood actor Guy Pearce has split from his Game of Thrones star girlfriend Carice Van Houten.

RadarOnline.com can reveal they announced the separation on the latter’s Instagram account, where the actress confirmed the couple — who share a son Monte, nine — had not been together for "years."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Actress Van Houten revealed in an Instagram post the couple had not been together for 'years' – but insisted they remain close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Van Houten wrote: "I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear.

"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years.

"I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives — our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pearce shares nine-year-old son Monte with Van Houten, who claims the pair have a 'wonderful partnership' when it comes to raising their child.

Article continues below advertisement

Pearce, 59, and Van Houten, 48, started dating a few months after he split from ex-wife Kate Mestitz in 2015.

They welcomed their son Monte into the world in 2016.

Rumors of a split were sparked earlier this month when the Aussie actor admitted his ex-wife Mestitz, 58, was the "greatest love of my life."

He said: "My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I've moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte."

In 2018, Pearce revealed his split from Mestitz after 18 years of marriage had prompted suicidal thoughts.

He credited Van Houten and their son for supporting him through a "very challenging period of (his) life."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The split comes shortly after Pearce admitted in an interview his first wife Kate Mestitz was 'the greatest love of my life.'

Article continues below advertisement

The L.A. Confidential star and musician wrote a heartfelt tribute to his family in the liner notes for his album The Nomad.

On his website, Pearce introduced his album: "The Nomad was a very personal and raw experience for me. It came as a result of my marriage ending in January of 2015."

He shared several acknowledgements, with one reading: "To my family and close friends – thank you for your continued support through what has been a very challenging period of my life. I love you all very much.

"As it it delves into the melancholy at times, it does allow for that beautiful "silver lining" that keeps us going in life."

However, his biggest thanks went to his partner and child.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Pearce and Mestitz split after 18 years of marriage and the break-up caused the L.A. Confidential actor to be tormented by suicidal thoughts.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
taylor swift dance class murderer axel rudakubana guilty ricin terror plot

Taylor Swift Dance Class Knifeman Axel Rudakubana Sentencing Latest: How Killer Was Hauled From Court Dock After Howling He Needed a Paramedic

donald trumps bruta battle to block world war iii

Inside Donald Trump's Brutal Battle to Block World War III – As Joe Biden Is Accused of Being too Much of a Lame Duck to Keep China in Check

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "Especially a big loving thank you to Carice van Houten and our darling boy Monte, whose arrival in our world came right in the middle of this record. You've both changed my life forever and for the better.'

Pearce previously told how his new album should have been called The Catharsis as he started writing the songs after "crying for hours".

In 2018, he revealed in an interview that it was his ex-wife Mestitz who decided to end their 18-year marriage.

He said he was heartbroken when fans labelled him a "b------" for assuming he left his wife for Van Houten, when in fact they started dating months after his split.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert star admitted he was blindsided when Mestitz abruptly called it quits, but said he still loves and respects his ex-wife.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.