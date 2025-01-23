RadarOnline.com can reveal they announced the separation on the latter’s Instagram account, where the actress confirmed the couple — who share a son Monte, nine — had not been together for "years."

Van Houten wrote: "I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear.

"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years.

"I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives — our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."