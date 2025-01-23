Huge Secret Behind Guy Pearce's Relationship With 'Game of Thrones' Star Carice Van Houten Revealed — As She Shockingly Confirms They Have Secretly Split
Hollywood actor Guy Pearce has split from his Game of Thrones star girlfriend Carice Van Houten.
RadarOnline.com can reveal they announced the separation on the latter’s Instagram account, where the actress confirmed the couple — who share a son Monte, nine — had not been together for "years."
Van Houten wrote: "I don't usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear.
"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven't been a couple for years.
"I am however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives — our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."
Pearce, 59, and Van Houten, 48, started dating a few months after he split from ex-wife Kate Mestitz in 2015.
They welcomed their son Monte into the world in 2016.
Rumors of a split were sparked earlier this month when the Aussie actor admitted his ex-wife Mestitz, 58, was the "greatest love of my life."
He said: "My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I've moved on from her now and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte."
In 2018, Pearce revealed his split from Mestitz after 18 years of marriage had prompted suicidal thoughts.
He credited Van Houten and their son for supporting him through a "very challenging period of (his) life."
The L.A. Confidential star and musician wrote a heartfelt tribute to his family in the liner notes for his album The Nomad.
On his website, Pearce introduced his album: "The Nomad was a very personal and raw experience for me. It came as a result of my marriage ending in January of 2015."
He shared several acknowledgements, with one reading: "To my family and close friends – thank you for your continued support through what has been a very challenging period of my life. I love you all very much.
"As it it delves into the melancholy at times, it does allow for that beautiful "silver lining" that keeps us going in life."
However, his biggest thanks went to his partner and child.
He wrote: "Especially a big loving thank you to Carice van Houten and our darling boy Monte, whose arrival in our world came right in the middle of this record. You've both changed my life forever and for the better.'
Pearce previously told how his new album should have been called The Catharsis as he started writing the songs after "crying for hours".
In 2018, he revealed in an interview that it was his ex-wife Mestitz who decided to end their 18-year marriage.
He said he was heartbroken when fans labelled him a "b------" for assuming he left his wife for Van Houten, when in fact they started dating months after his split.
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert star admitted he was blindsided when Mestitz abruptly called it quits, but said he still loves and respects his ex-wife.