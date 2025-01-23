Taylor Swift Dance Class Knifeman Axel Rudakubana Sentencing Latest: How Killer Was Hauled From Court Dock After Howling He Needed a Paramedic
The latest update in the disturbing sentencing for the Taylor Swift dance class knifeman Axel Rudakubana has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the suspect was removed from the dock for a second time after he began to shout in court because he claimed he felt "ill."
Rudakubana was set to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court – but plans quickly changed.
The suspect in the case changed his pleas and admitted all 16 charges – including three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder.
In addition, Rudakubana was removed from court shortly after the sentencing started.
Rudakubana returned to the dock and looked around the courtroom before dropping his head.
He started to shout: "Judge! I feel really ill, I need to be seen by a paramedic."
After not receiving a response, he shouted again: "Judge! Judge! Judge! I need to be seen by a paramedic."
He was then removed from the dock for a second time.
Before the suspect entered the courtroom, Mr. Justice Goose stated: "I understand the defendant has actually been seen again and found to be fit, physically, to come into court for the moment, he continues to indicate that were he to do so he would disrupt proceedings."
Earlier in the day, Rudakubana was removed from the courtroom after disrupting proceedings.
He continued shouting as the prosecution laid out the case, and then was ordered to leave.
The judge said Rudakubana will return later on, and added: "I won’t have him disrupting."
Stanley Reiz KC, the teen's lawyer, said: "He has not eaten for a number of days, He has drunk very little over that period of time."
On Monday, Rudakubana refused to speak in court and would not even answer to confirm his name – meaning not guilty pleas had been entered by default on his behalf.
He then left the courtroom speechless after he mumbled "guilty" underneath his face mask to all charges.
Rudakubana is being sentenced for the murders of three little girls.
The attack happened on July 29, 2024, when the teen entered a Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space in Southport with a knife.
The disturbed teen, 18, stabbed to death Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift dance class.
Rudakubana was arrested on the day of the attack and charged with murder, attempted murder, and knife possession. Three months later, he was also charged with producing ricin and a terrorism offense after police found related items.
Swift was reportedly "shaken" over the deadly attack and reached out to the victims' families with her condolences.
A source told us: "Taylor has quietly and systematically been reaching out to the families of the children caught in the Southport horror, and offering them words of kindness and backstage invites to meet her.
"She feels awful about this and it has shaken her to the core."