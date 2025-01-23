Cash-Strapped Alec Baldwin Set to Renew Vows With Wife Hilaria – as Part of New Reality TV 'Money Grab Charade'

Alec Baldwin is planning to marry wife Hilaria all over again, and RadarOnline.com can reveal, it's not for romance – it's part of his shameless money-grab with his new reality show charade.

The 66-year-old three-time Emmy winner shocked fans by revealing he and Hilaria, 40, were documenting life with their seven kids – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, Maria, 3 and Ilaria, 2, for a TLC series that premieres next month.

A source said: "There's talk of doing a vow renewal and televising it, and of course the whole point is to make money. He's desperate."