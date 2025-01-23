Cash-Strapped Alec Baldwin Set to Renew Vows With Wife Hilaria – as Part of New Reality TV 'Money Grab Charade'
Alec Baldwin is planning to marry wife Hilaria all over again, and RadarOnline.com can reveal, it's not for romance – it's part of his shameless money-grab with his new reality show charade.
The 66-year-old three-time Emmy winner shocked fans by revealing he and Hilaria, 40, were documenting life with their seven kids – Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, Maria, 3 and Ilaria, 2, for a TLC series that premieres next month.
A source said: "There's talk of doing a vow renewal and televising it, and of course the whole point is to make money. He's desperate."
Another source added: "It's pretty ironic, considering how openly hostile he was about doing the reality show, but it just goes to show that he'll do anything for money at this point."
But the vow renewal isn't a gimmick, it's something the burly hunk and his wife of 12 years are "talking very seriously about," insisted another insider.
"They want to show the world they're strong and very much together and united. It would be a great thing for the kids. and of course it would be a fantastic plotline for their series," the source said.
Yet the biggest benefit would be the cash, added another insider.
"As much as it pains him, reality TV is what's paying right now and he's got bills to pay so he's got to lower his standards," a source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alec has battled involuntary manslaughter charges in the tragic 2021 death of movie cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the shooting of his western Rust in New Mexico.
Alec claims the six-gun he was handed for a scene went off without him pulling the trigger, fatally shooting Hutchins and wounding another. The mystery remains how the pistol got loaded with live ammo instead of blanks.
After charges against him were dismissed last summer, prosecutors just announced they would not attempt to try him again.
The actor's lawyer said this is the “final vindication of an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime."
But an insider added: "His legal fees are astounding. This whole vow renewal is definitely a money grab.
"Hilaria's all for it, for sentimental reasons and to be financially secure again. If it means having a film crew in their faces, then so be it."