The One With No Friends! Jennifer Aniston 'Roaming Mansion Sad and Alone With Only Dogs For Company' as She 'Yearns For a Man'
Screen beauty Jennifer Aniston's love life has gone to the dogs – literally.
The still alluring Morning Show star, 55, posted selfies from her mega Bel Air mansion as she celebrated the holidays with her pooches Clyde, Sophie and Lord Chesterfield – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's lonesome to the bone for companionship with a man.
"Jen does her best to fill up her world," a source said. "She's got a lot of wonderful friends, dotes on her precious fur babies and even fosters others, but there are only so many dinner parties or girls' nights she can throw.
"The sad reality is that she is alone a lot of the time. She has her staff around during the day, which helps because they've become like family to her. But once they've gone home and it's just her and the dogs, that huge house can feel empty."
The former Friends star initially shared her $21 million mid-century mansion with second hubby Justin Theroux, 53, before their split in February 2018.
But now he's living in New York and freshly engaged to 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom and she's all alone.
"It may be tough to feel sorry for someone so rich and famous, but Jen confesses that she's lonely and misses the times when she had Justin there to keep her company," the insider added.
"It's not that she wants him back, she just never imagined that she’d still be single all these years later. It's really pretty sad."