The One With No Friends! Jennifer Aniston 'Roaming Mansion Sad and Alone With Only Dogs For Company' as She 'Yearns For a Man'

"Jen does her best to fill up her world," a source said. "She's got a lot of wonderful friends, dotes on her precious fur babies and even fosters others, but there are only so many dinner parties or girls' nights she can throw.

"The sad reality is that she is alone a lot of the time. She has her staff around during the day, which helps because they've become like family to her. But once they've gone home and it's just her and the dogs, that huge house can feel empty."