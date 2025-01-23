Vengeful Angelina Jolie has been accused of trying to torture Brad Pitt by dragging out their divorce for years, but now his fiancée-in-waiting Ines de Ramon is done playing nice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's ready to take the gloves off with Angelina," an insider warned.

"She's been so patient, and she's made a big effort not to blame Angelina because she didn't want to be the typical girlfriend trash-talking the ex. She's even privately defended her at times when she felt that Brad was being a bit harsh.