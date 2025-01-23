Your tip
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's 'Bitter' Lover Ines 'Ready to Take Gloves Off' and Go to War With Angelina Jolie — As Her Winery Battle With Actor Is STILL Dragging On

brad pitt lover ines ready to go to war with angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's lover Ines de Ramon is said to have lost patience with Jolie.

Jan. 23 2025, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

Vengeful Angelina Jolie has been accused of trying to torture Brad Pitt by dragging out their divorce for years, but now his fiancée-in-waiting Ines de Ramon is done playing nice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's ready to take the gloves off with Angelina," an insider warned.

"She's been so patient, and she's made a big effort not to blame Angelina because she didn't want to be the typical girlfriend trash-talking the ex. She's even privately defended her at times when she felt that Brad was being a bit harsh.

brad pitt lover ines ready to go to war with angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

After years of enduring Jolie's attacks Pitt's fiancée Ines de Ramon is finally ready to go to war with the star, insiders say.

"But she's now fully in agreement with Brad that Angelina is just being vindictive and getting off on destroying his life."

As previously reported, Jolie, 49, devotes a "colossal amount of time" to her war with Pitt, and insiders said it's taking a toll on her mental state.

Meanwhile, jewelry designer de Ramon, 34, and the Ocean's Eleven star, 61 who have been together since 2022 are stuck in limbo.

brad pitt lover ines ready to go to war with angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

De Ramon has been standing by Pitt for months, but now she’s said to be fed up with Jolie's never-ending battle.

The insider added: "Brad's told her that if things with Angelina were settled, he'd be ready to move on and marry her."

But his legal issues with his ex continue to drag on.

The Maria star won the latest round in an endless lawsuit involving the sale of her stake in their French winery, Chateau Miraval, to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

In November, a judge ordered the Fight Club hunk to hand over documents the bitter beauty claimed would prove he hid allegations of domestic abuse against her and their six kids.

brad pitt lover ines ready to go to war with angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

De Ramon, frustrated by the ongoing drama, is reportedly now ready to confront Jolie head-on.

As readers know, their marriage hit the skids in 2016 after an alleged physical altercation aboard a private jet involving their then-15-year-old son Maddox.

Pitt was cleared by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, but Jolie still slapped him with divorce papers and accused him of a "history of physical abuse."

While the legal wranglings have been painful enough, it's his near-estrangement from his children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shi- loh, 18 and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – that really have left the Moneyball actor in a shambles.

brad pitt lover ines ready to go to war with angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt's painful divorce battle with Jolie is said to be pushing de Ramon to the brink of drastic steps.

"Any time the kids' names come up or they're pictured out and about with Angelina, it sends Brad into a downward spiral, and now it's also affecting Ines' future with him," the insider said.

Although a second source close to Pitt denied it, our source revealed de Ramon is so troubled by the toll that the torturous tussle is taking on him, she's now ready to go bare-knuckle.

