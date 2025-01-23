Scandal-Plagued RFK Jr. 'Cut Out' of Long-Suffering Mom Ethel's $53Million Will After String of Scandals

Scandal-scarred Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s embarrassing exploits not only drove his long-suffering mother, Ethel Kennedy, to the grave, it also pushed her to keep his name completely out of her will, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The family matriarch's last will and testament revealed she handpicked RFK Jr.'s little brother Christopher to serve as the executor of her $53 million estate.

"I nominate my son Christopher G. Kennedy as Personal Representative of this will, and if he is unable or unwilling to serve or continue to serve, I nominate the person or persons appointed by the trustees then serving of my Trust... ," she stated in the legal document.