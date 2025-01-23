Scandal-Plagued RFK Jr. 'Cut Out' of Long-Suffering Mom Ethel's $53Million Will After String of Scandals
Scandal-scarred Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s embarrassing exploits not only drove his long-suffering mother, Ethel Kennedy, to the grave, it also pushed her to keep his name completely out of her will, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The family matriarch's last will and testament revealed she handpicked RFK Jr.'s little brother Christopher to serve as the executor of her $53 million estate.
"I nominate my son Christopher G. Kennedy as Personal Representative of this will, and if he is unable or unwilling to serve or continue to serve, I nominate the person or persons appointed by the trustees then serving of my Trust... ," she stated in the legal document.
While details of her trust remain confidential, court documents show Christopher, 61, and Boston attorney Stephen W. Kidder, of the firm Hemenway & Barnes LLP, are listed as trustees.
Although a large chunk of the estate fillings remain sealed, RFK Jr.'s name is nowhere to be found.
Ethel died on October 10 aged 96, just six weeks after controversial Bobby Jr., 71, ended his ill-fated third-party 2024 presidential candidacy and shockingly endorsed the Republican contender, Donald Trump.
That decision was said to be blasted as a "betrayal" by his own Democratic kingpin family.
"It killed Ethel to see the Kennedy legacy shredded by Bobby," an insider said.
Ethel had already endured more than her share of tragedy in her heartbreaking life, losing her 42-year-old husband, Robert F. Kennedy, and 46-year-old brother- in-law, President John F. Kennedy, to assassins' bullets, along with the untimely deaths of sons David, 28, to a drug overdose, and Michael, 39, in a freak skiing accident.
In her final years, sources said Ethel was gutted to see Bobby Jr. drag the fabled family name through the mud.
Embarrassing revelations included his recent sexting scandal involving a married political reporter, as well as news that he kept the numbers of 43 mistresses in his phone contacts while married to actress Cheryl Hines, 59.
The Camelot outcast also raised eyebrows by admitting that he dumped a dead bear in New York's Central Park, supported the parole of his father's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, and used heroin as a study aid while attending Harvard.
In contrast, brother Chris is the founder of the anti-hunger non-profit Top Box Foods and chairman of the family's investment firm.
"Bobby's brothers and sisters have given him the silent treatment and want nothing at all to do with him," the insider said. "I believe he's been completely written out of Ethel's will."