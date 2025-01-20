Bitter Courtroom War over Tony Bennett’s Estate Exposes Crooner's 'Near-Fatal Cocaine Overdose' and Secret Financial Ruin

However, in defending his client, Danny's lawyer detailed that Tony directed everything he owned be transferred into a trust run by his client.

The attorney also revealed the level of Tony's love for his son – especially in helping battle his alcohol and drug demons.

In court papers, he wrote: "Tony considered Danny to be one of his greatest assets. In addition to naming Danny co-trustee, Tony also retained Danny to be his personal manager and his business manager."

Danny was also credited with saving his including a near-fatal cocaine overdose and financial disaster that caused the IRS to seize his home in Los Angeles."