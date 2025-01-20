Rihanna 'Gripped With Terror' Her Partner A$AP Rocky Could Be Jailed for 8 YEARS Over Felony Assault Charges

Insiders say so far, Rihanna has pledged to support Rocky. But if he's sentenced to significant time, she may change her mind.

The source said "She says she would stick by her man, that they're in love and that she's very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn't sit well with her when push comes to shove."

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ephron also known as A$AP Relli sued Rocky for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Any prison sentence could force Rihanna to flee.

The insider said: "So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."