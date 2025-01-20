Rihanna 'Gripped With Terror' Her Partner A$AP Rocky Could Be Jailed for 8 YEARS Over Felony Assault Charges
Rihanna is said to be panicking that her boy toy, A$AP Rocky, could soon be sent to prison as he goes on trial Tuesday on felony assault charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rapper faces up to 24 years behind bars for opening fire on a former friend on the streets in Hollywood in 2021.
Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to the charges – though the Umbrella singer is still said to be stressing out.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it's showtime.
"Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front. But behind the scenes she is freaking out."
The stars, both 36, share two children – RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, but friends wonder if their relationship will survive if he is tossed in the slammer.
The A$AP Forever songwriter allegedly fired a semi-automatic weapon at Terell Ephron near a Hollywood hotel in 2021, injuring the hand of his former childhood friend and collaborator.
After several postponements, the trial is set to begin Tuesday on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Insiders say so far, Rihanna has pledged to support Rocky. But if he's sentenced to significant time, she may change her mind.
The source said "She says she would stick by her man, that they're in love and that she's very much committed to him, but friends say having a felon for a lover wouldn't sit well with her when push comes to shove."
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ephron also known as A$AP Relli sued Rocky for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.
Any prison sentence could force Rihanna to flee.
The insider said: "So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes. They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."
As RadarOnine.com previously reported, on November 6, 2021, Relli said Rocky invited him over to his location in Hollywood. He said he went over to the spot where Rocky "initiated a verbal altercation.
Relli said "during the altercation and while in close physical proximity" to each other, "[Rocky] pulled out a handgun and purposefully pointed in the direction of [Relli] and fired multiple shots."
"Upon seeing [Rocky] produce and point the handgun in [Relli’s] direction, [Relli] was in immediate fear for his life," his lawyer said.
The suit said Rocky fired the handgun at Relli which caused Relli to be struck by a bullet that required him to seek medical attention.
"A large portion of the incident was captured on video, following an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Rocky was arrested,” the suit explained.
Relli’s lawsuit accused Rocky of having “purposely or with reckless disregard brandished a firearm in close proximity to [Relli] in a threatening and menacing manner.
"As a result of being placed in fear of immediate grievous bodily harm, [Relli] suffered and continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional injuries," the suit said.
His lawsuit is seeking unspecified general damages, damages for his medical bills and punitive damages against Rocky.
Last week, Rocky's attorney said they are ready for their day in court: "It's been a long time. It’s been something that’s waiting over Rocky’s head and Rihanna and their family’s heads for a while. We’re anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him."