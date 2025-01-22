Royal Exile Prince Harry Rakes in Over $12MILLION As he Settles Marathon 6-YEAR Case Against Tabloid Publisher Over 'Illegal Snooping'
Prince Harry has reeled in millions of dollars in his legal battle against the publisher of a tabloid newspaper.
News Group Newspapers (NGN), who publishes U.K. newspaper The Sun, admitted they hired private investigators to gather information about Harry between 1996 and 2011, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry's settlement is believed to have involved an eight-figure sum, possibly more than $12million – which covers damages in his six-year case against the publisher over accusations of illegal information gathering by them and the private investigators.
In a statement, NGN offered "a full and unequivocal apology" to the royal and confirmed they had agreed to pay him "substantial damages.”
Despite an apology, Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, called out the publisher in a scathing statement.
He said: "... The truth that has now been exposed is that NGN unlawfully engaged more than 100 private investigators over at least 16 years on more than 35,000 occasions. This happened as much at The Sun as it did at the News of the World, with the knowledge of all the editors and executives, going to the very top of the company."
Sherborne continued: "As a direct result of him taking a stand, Prince Harry and his immediate family have also had to repeatedly withstand aggressive and vengeful coverage since starting his claim over five years ago. This has created serious concerns for the security of him and his family."
Harry's lawyer also praised the 40-year-old for “his bravery and astonishing courage," which has "brought accountability to a part of the media world that thought it was untouchable."
"I am sure I speak on behalf of the thousands of victims when I say we are grateful to him for his unwavering support and his determination under extraordinary pressure," he added.
Sherborne then put Rupert Murdoch, who owns the publisher, on blast, encouraging him to follow up with a "personal apology to Prince Harry, to his father our King and to the countless others who’ve suffered the same unlawful behavior at the hands of his media empire.”
All this comes after Harry had accused NGN of illegal information gathering and targeting him – the publisher had denied any wrongdoing at the time.
Following the settlement, NGN not only apologized to Harry, but also to his late mom, Princess Diana: "... NGN further apologizes to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.
"We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."
Harry's settlement could not have come at a better time, especially with rumors he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are running low on cash.
The couple's latest projects have completely failed, including Harry's Netflix docu-series Polo, which did not resonate with viewers.
A royal insider claimed: "... Netflix isn't even promoting (Polo), it's so bad, which means Meghan's lost allies there, too. They're running out of both money, Spotify exec and friends."