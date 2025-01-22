Royal Exile Prince Harry Rakes in Over $12MILLION As he Settles Marathon 6-YEAR Case Against Tabloid Publisher Over 'Illegal Snooping'

News Group Newspapers (NGN), who publishes U.K. newspaper The Sun, admitted they hired private investigators to gather information about Harry between 1996 and 2011, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry has reeled in millions of dollars in his legal battle against the publisher of a tabloid newspaper.

In a statement, NGN offered "a full and unequivocal apology" to the royal and confirmed they had agreed to pay him "substantial damages.”

Harry's settlement is believed to have involved an eight-figure sum, possibly more than $12million – which covers damages in his six-year case against the publisher over accusations of illegal information gathering by them and the private investigators.

He said: "... The truth that has now been exposed is that NGN unlawfully engaged more than 100 private investigators over at least 16 years on more than 35,000 occasions. This happened as much at The Sun as it did at the News of the World, with the knowledge of all the editors and executives, going to the very top of the company."

Sherborne continued: "As a direct result of him taking a stand, Prince Harry and his immediate family have also had to repeatedly withstand aggressive and vengeful coverage since starting his claim over five years ago. This has created serious concerns for the security of him and his family."

Harry's lawyer also praised the 40-year-old for “his bravery and astonishing courage," which has "brought accountability to a part of the media world that thought it was untouchable."