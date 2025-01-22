Your tip
Mark Zuckerberg is Snared 'Liking' Image of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sanchez on Instagram — After Being Accused of 'Ogling' Her at Trump's Inauguration

Photo of Mark Zuckerberg
Source: MEGA

Zuckerberg has yet to comment on the viral moment of him taking a glance at Sanchez.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

has been snared for "liking" an image of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez on Instagram.

RadarOnline.com can report how the founder of Facebook is in hot water once again after being accused of "ogling" at her during Donald Trump's Inauguration.

mark zuckerberg lauren sanchez instagram
Source: MEGA

On Monday, at Trump's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Zuckerberg was caught catching a glimpse at Bezo's fiance after she took off her white coat and revealed her very racy outfit.

Sanchez opted to wear a white pantsuit with a white lace bra underneath – which received harsh criticism on social media.

Sanchez sat right in between her soon-to-be husband and Zuckerberg in the front row of tech moguls during Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Other attendees in the row were Google chief Sundar Pichai and Trump's new best pal, Elon Musk.

mark zuckerberg lauren sanchez instagram
Source: MEGA

As seen in a video, Zuckerberg was busted for glancing quickly down at her chest.

While all eyes were supposed to be on Trump for his big day, Zuckerberg seemed to be a bit distracted by Sanchez's outfit choice.

Just days later, Zuckerberg, who is a married man, was busted for having eyes for Bezo's soon-to-be wife once again.

Sanchez shared a photo of herself ahead of the Starlight Ball in honor of Trump on Monday night - and Zuckerberg was in her "likes" section.

Source: Instagram
Several comments discussed possible reasons Zuckerberg "liked" the photo just days after making headlines for "ogling" at Sanchez.

One noted: "Zuck liked the pic."

A second wrote: "Zuckerberg wishes."

A third added: "Zuck staring at y’cans was so f----- funny."

A fourth commented: "Yo Zuck was looking at them."

On Monday, Sanchez was ripped on social media for wearing a "trashy" low-cut blazer and white bustier for the event being held inside the Capitol Rotunda.

One X user said the 55-year-old's fit was "proof you can't buy class" and "if money doesn’t buy class was a picture in the dictionary."

Another user chimed in: "No dignity. No respect for this prestigious, historical event."

A third echoed: "Good grief, Lauren Sanchez. Put them away for one day."

Others simply called her a "trash person" and "cheap, fake, classless gold digger!!!"

mark zuckerberg lauren sanchez instagram
Source: MEGA

Other users even took a dig at Bezo's Amazon company and mocked her outfit as an "Amazon return."

Besides receiving harsh backlash, memes also started making the rounds on social media.

One was of The Office character Tobby Flenderson saying: "This is really inappropriate."

Others shared a clip from the Seinfeld episode in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine buys her friend Sue Ellen a bra – and she proceeds to wear the gift as a top.

