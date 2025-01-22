Aging Mariah Carey, 55, 'Burying Herself With Alcohol Binges' and Becoming Obsessed With Boytoy Lover to Drown Out Pain Over 'Horrific' Gig Reviews

One of Carey's most lavish purchases has been her rebound romance with the much younger .Paak.

The 38-year-old was reportedly the singer's constant companion during what was described as a hedonistic getaway to Aspen.

Now he's said to be basking in her over-the-top lifestyle – even if her friends disapprove.

The source spilled: "Her friends think he is encouraging her worst habits and living in the lap of luxury while he indulges her self-pity."

Another insider agreed: "She spends too many late nights drowning herself in booze. Now she is hanging out with her new boytoy and a lot of people in her circle think he's a bad influence on her."