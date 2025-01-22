Aging Mariah Carey, 55, 'Burying Herself With Alcohol Binges' and Becoming Obsessed With Boytoy Lover to Drown Out Pain Over 'Horrific' Gig Reviews
Mariah Carey's recent performances have been slammed by fans and critics as "lackluster," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer's new boytoy, rapper Anderson .Paak, has also been blasted as a "fawning enabler."
RadarOnline.com sources said Carey, 55, is soaking her sorrows away in champagne and fatty foods. She's also treating herself to luxurious shopping sprees.
An insider said the singer's new vices include: "Shopping at ritzy stores after hours, fancy dinners every night and bottles of the best champagne, because she'll only drink the best.
"If there's anyone who knows how to have a good time, it's Mariah. No one begrudges her for having fun, but the fear is she is partying too much."
One of Carey's most lavish purchases has been her rebound romance with the much younger .Paak.
The 38-year-old was reportedly the singer's constant companion during what was described as a hedonistic getaway to Aspen.
Now he's said to be basking in her over-the-top lifestyle – even if her friends disapprove.
The source spilled: "Her friends think he is encouraging her worst habits and living in the lap of luxury while he indulges her self-pity."
Another insider agreed: "She spends too many late nights drowning herself in booze. Now she is hanging out with her new boytoy and a lot of people in her circle think he's a bad influence on her."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Carey has faced a mountain of misery in recent years, including a string of broken romances, the deaths of her mother and sister, and a bipolar diagnosis.
There are now growing concerns she is blowing through her fortune as a coping mechanism.
"She has a very high net worth on paper, but she’s now massively in debt and cash-poor," a source revealed to RadarOnline.com.
"She spends money like she’s a billionaire and there’s a real worry she could drive herself into a poorhouse if she doesn’t rein it in."
The sugar mama is also said to enjoy showering her latest conquests, like .Paak, with priceless affection.
An insider said: "She’s realistic. She knows her money is a big part of the draw, but she actually enjoys spending on them. She gets off on throwing her money around."
But insiders added she’s been throwing too much money around — and it’s getting to where she can’t afford her boytoys.
In the past, she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals, five-star hotels and limo service, noted a source.
“These guys live the high life, and it’s costing Mariah a lot of money.
"Basically, they had everything she had, so it doubled her expenses – and she simply can’t do it anymore, not if she wants to stay out of the red."
Carey has been down this road before, and previously told friends she was going to put herself first and her career second, but those closest to her don't like the way she is doing it.
"The fear is that if she doesn't get a handle on her bad habits, she'll wind up an even worse trainwreck than ever," the insider concluded. "Her friends have seen this before and hope that Mariah can pull herself back from the slump."