Student Shoots 2 Classmates and Himself at Nashville High School — Just One Day After President Trump 'Shuts Down' White House Gun Prevention Office

One student has been killed and another has been injured in a school shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities said there is no longer a threat after the suspected shooter, identified as a 17-year-old male student, died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

The shooting comes after President Donald Trump seemingly dismantled the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was implemented by his predecessor Joe Biden, as part of his sweeping executive orders following his inauguration.