Student Shoots 2 Classmates and Himself at Nashville High School — Just One Day After President Trump 'Shuts Down' White House Gun Prevention Office
One student has been killed and another has been injured in a school shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities said there is no longer a threat after the suspected shooter, identified as a 17-year-old male student, died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
The shooting comes after President Donald Trump seemingly dismantled the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which was implemented by his predecessor Joe Biden, as part of his sweeping executive orders following his inauguration.
Metro Nashville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the incident, which was said to take place around 11 AM local time on Wednesday, January 22, in the school's cafeteria.
Police said the shooting victim is in stable condition after suffering a grazed wound to her arm.
Buses have begun transporting students to a reunification site at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.
The tragic and all-too-familiar incident comes three days into Trump's presidency and one day after the official government website for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention was shut down.
Now, the website redirects to a 404 error message.
Biden established the first-ever office in September 2023 after gun violence prevention groups, survivors, advocates and lawmakers called on the federal government to combat the growing gun violence crisis sweeping the nation.
Overseen by former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention aimed to "reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives."
In addition to expanding state and local resources, legislation – including enhanced background checks for buyers under 21-years-old and closing the "boyfriend loophole" for partners convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence crimes – the office was also taking action against illegally created handguns, including ghost guns.
The office was reportedly responsible for reducing homicides by 13.5 percent, stopped over 500 illegal firearm purchases and shut down over 800 non-compliant guy retailers.
With the office's official website going offline, it appears Trump has kept his promise to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and fierce Second Amendment advocates he would overturn the Biden administration's gun safety laws if re-elected to the White House.
Following the Parkland mass shooting in 2018 and the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings in 2019, Trump vowed to take action on gun safety, but seemingly walked back his statement after an late night Oval Office meeting with the NRA and phone call with then-NRA President Wayne LaPierre, who reportedly called on him to "stop the games," according to the New York Times.
Trump has close ties to the NRA since his 2016 presidential campaign and the organization has reportedly donated over $30 million to his campaign.