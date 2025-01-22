Sting, 73, Sparks 'Dying' Fears as Veteran Rocker Cancels Award Show Appearance and Puts Gigs on Ice on Doctors' Advice Over Ill Health
Sting has left his fans begging for answers after the legendary rocker canceled an award show appearance where he was set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Not only has the 73-year-old pulled out of performing at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday, he has also put his upcoming gigs in Phoenix, Arizona, and Wheatland, California, on ice until later this month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Police frontman took to Instagram to explain his decision, writing via his spokesperson: "On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday..."
"Sting sincerely apologies for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding," the statement concluded.
Fans were quick to react in the comments section with concern as one person said: "Sting should not schedule concerts around winter as he always gets ill now... Get well soon."
Another added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery and lots of healing time with near and dear ones," however, another reacted, "I hope Sting is okay! We don't need another icon dying!"
The hitmaker has always been open about his focus on good health and fitness, previously touching on the benefits of yoga.
He said in an interview: "... When I really do my Yoga in the morning, I have more energy in the day. I get more done. My mind is more composed. There are more benefits to it than I would have thought. They are not just physical, but mental and I am even coming to believe that they are spiritual."
"That’s a development in my thinking. The deeper you get into Yoga you realize, yes, it is a spiritual practice. But it’s a journey I’m making. I’m heading that way. It’s not the first reason I did it. But I suppose that as I get older and I get more contemplative the Yoga practice will take that on. Especially the breathing which is linked very closely to meditation."
Sting – real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner – added: "... As I get older I’d like to be that. I’d like to have explored the entire range of my body’s abilities. It’s not that I am afraid of getting old. I just want to get old in a certain way."
The singer and his band The Police have had numerous hits, including 1983's Every Breath You Take, a song that was sampled by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his own track, l'll Be Missing You.
Last year, Sting was asked if he feels different knowing Combs is now awaiting his trial date for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
Sting said: "No. I mean, I don’t know what went on [with Combs]. But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song," and added he has no issues with younger musicians taking on his music.
"I have no idea, but when somebody wants to interpolate or whatever it’s called, I never object because I always learn something about the song that I hadn’t known or anticipated, and I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current," Sting told the Los Angeles Times.