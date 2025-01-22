Sting, 73, Sparks 'Dying' Fears as Veteran Rocker Cancels Award Show Appearance and Puts Gigs on Ice on Doctors' Advice Over Ill Health

"That’s a development in my thinking. The deeper you get into Yoga you realize, yes, it is a spiritual practice. But it’s a journey I’m making. I’m heading that way. It’s not the first reason I did it. But I suppose that as I get older and I get more contemplative the Yoga practice will take that on. Especially the breathing which is linked very closely to meditation."

Sting – real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner – added: "... As I get older I’d like to be that. I’d like to have explored the entire range of my body’s abilities. It’s not that I am afraid of getting old. I just want to get old in a certain way."

The singer and his band The Police have had numerous hits, including 1983's Every Breath You Take, a song that was sampled by Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his own track, l'll Be Missing You.