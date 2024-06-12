Munjal Shah, Hippocratic AI, and the Empathetic AI That Could Transform Health Care

It's an ambitious goal, but Munjal Shah and his team have already made impressive strides. In February, Hippocratic AI announced beta test partnerships with over 40 providers, health systems, and digital health companies, including Memorial Hermann Health System, University of Vermont Health Network, Fraser Health, and Side Health. The company recently closed a $53 million Series A funding round, and it is valued at $500 million, with total funding at roughly $120 million, a notable achievement for a startup that's only been around for two years.

This latest round was led by Premji Invest and General Catalyst, with participation from big names like Andreessen Horowitz, highlighting the immense potential that investors see in Hippocratic AI’s approach, which involves using LLMs to mitigate widespread health care staffing shortages and provide more and better care at lower costs.