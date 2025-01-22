Finance Experts Reveal ALL the Stocks you 'Need to Buy' As RFK Jr Launches His 'Make America Healthy Again' Regime Under Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" plan is expected to send certain stocks through the roof.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the hot investments experts say Americans should grab now that Kennedy is set to lead Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump, with a focus on fighting chemicals and pollutants linked to chronic disease.
Kennedy has argued corporate interests prioritize profits over public health, contributing to the U.S.'s high healthcare spending and lower life expectancy compared to countries.
The Food and Drug Administration recently revealed its ban on the cancer-linked food dye Red No. 3, and experts predict under the Trump administration, consumers will increasingly shift their attention toward healthier food choices.
TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow said: "Whether justified or not, we believe renewed consumer attention on the role of processed foods is the public health crisis is just getting started.
"It is hard to see how the big food companies, who have put so much effort into convenience, indulgence and cost, come out looking good under the heightened scrutiny."
Moscow recommended Americans start investing in BellRing, the company behind Premier Protein shakes, which is already experiencing double-digit sales growth.
The company projected 12-16% revenue growth in 2025, benefiting from the rise of obesity treatments like Wegovy and Ozempic.
According to analyst Alexia Howard, consumers are becoming more aware of heavy metals, plasticizers, and microplastics in food.
Her top stock picks included Simply Good Foods, Hain Celestial, and McCormick, with Simply Good Foods recently acquiring plant-based protein shake brand Owyn.
Rob Dongoski, a partner at Kearney, said consumers are splitting into two groups: those who are willing to spend on healthier food and those limited by budget or uninterested in changing their habits.
He suggested successful food companies will need to find their niche, deciding whether to cater to both groups or focus on one.
While Kennedy is stern on MAHA's goals and wanting to limit access to soda and processed foods in kids' school lunches, some snacking companies are standing their ground.
JM Smucker, the parent company of Twinkies and Uncrustables, is one brand planning to stick with its traditional approach.
Mark Smucker said: "We strongly believe snacking will continue," adding the company may look into reducing sugar in its products.
Meanwhile, experts suggest the best food stocks to buy could be those offering the highest dividends.
Bank of America's equity strategist Savita Subramanian said: "Investors should focus on companies with above-market, secure (not overstretched) dividend yields."
Major food stocks like Campbell's, PepsiCo, General Mills, Hormel, and Tyson Foods already fit this model.
In November, Trump revealed he chose Kennedy to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services – which quickly sparked outrage due to Kennedy's anti-vaccine activism.
The HHS is responsible for administering federal health programs – including Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act – as well as responding to public health threats, approval of new drugs and vaccine-related research and administration.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Kennedy touted the need for major reform within the health department, often citing debunked anti-vaccine conspiracy theories and claims about the U.S. food supply being filled with harmful preservatives and "poison" linked to chronic diseases.
The politician also focuses on keeping himself healthy with a vigorous wellness routine consisting of 12-step meetings, meditation, no alcohol or drugs, taking supplements, whole foods, and intermittent fasting.