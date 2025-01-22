The film, which reportedly cost between $110-130million, has not reeled audiences, only making $61million worldwide. This coming after the Sony production made an embarrassing $11million opening weekend in America.

Following the failure, many in the industry are now wondering if Taylor-Johnson is the right man and has the "mainstream appeal" to take over as the British spy.

A producer who has worked with Bond actors, and who refused to reveal their name, said: "Kraven has been a real disaster for Sony and a really tough break for Aaron.

"It is not that he was bad in the film or had no screen presence, but the script just didn't appeal to fans.