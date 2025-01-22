Revealed: The 'Catastrophic' Career Move that Could Kill A-Lister's Chance at Being Crowned New James Bond — After Daniel Craig's 007 Exit in 2021
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has an uphill battle to climb if he wants to play James Bond, especially following his latest Hollywood fail.
The 34-year-old stars as the lead in Kraven the Hunter, which has already crashed and burned at the box office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The film, which reportedly cost between $110-130million, has not reeled audiences, only making $61million worldwide. This coming after the Sony production made an embarrassing $11million opening weekend in America.
Following the failure, many in the industry are now wondering if Taylor-Johnson is the right man and has the "mainstream appeal" to take over as the British spy.
A producer who has worked with Bond actors, and who refused to reveal their name, said: "Kraven has been a real disaster for Sony and a really tough break for Aaron.
"It is not that he was bad in the film or had no screen presence, but the script just didn't appeal to fans.
"The bigger question is how this impacts how producers in town, and especially Bond executives, view him."
They continued: "It was his big lead role. With well-known A-listers there is a sense that not every film is a win, but when it's someone of Aaron's stature questions are asked.
"People will ask whether Aaron has that mainstream appeal or if this was just a blip."
"And if those questions are being raised by studios in Hollywood, the same concerns will no doubt be held at MGM Amazon who are overseeing the new Bond film with Eon," the producer added.
However, despite the box office disaster of his latest film, not all his lost for Taylor-Johnson, especially knowing the physical toll the Bond role has on a body.
"There are pluses for Aaron," the producer explained.
They continued: "Aaron showed with Kraven he could adopt the physicality of Bond and lead a media promotional campaign. All these factors matter when becoming Bond.
"However the casting decision is not 100 percent locked in and there are still actors being looked at to take on the most iconic role in British cinema."
Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to take on Bond, kicking things off in 2006 with Casino Royale, and calling it quits after 2021's No Time to Die.
Craig, 56, took over the role from Pierce Brosnan, who played it from 2005 to 2002. Brosnan previously praised Taylor-Johnson and the possibility of him taking on the legendary role.
"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," the 71-year-old said
He told Good Morning Britain: "He’s grown into a wonderful actor and when he was a little younger, he did this extraordinary sort of action film where he played a superhero.
"And he’s great, look at him now, he’s black tie, handsome and yeah, he’d be a great Bond."
Other names that have been thrown around to be the next Bond include Callum Turner, James Norton, and Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal – who is also set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' new Beatles biopic.