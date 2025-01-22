Blake Lively Slams 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni's 'Unethical Attempt to Manipulate the Public' After He Drops Raw Footage to Refute Actress' Sexual Harassment Claims

Baldoni's legal team dropped raw footage from a dance scene featuring Lively, after the actress claimed he dragged his lips down her neck inappropriately, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, Lively's attorneys released a statement, slamming the film's director, Baldoni: "Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning."

They continued: "Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint. The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character."

"Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss," they added.