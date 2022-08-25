Trump Administration Officials Bullied FDA Leaders Over COVID-19 Response, House Panel Claims

The report further states that Navarro and Hatfill deployed "conspiracy theorists" Steve Bannon, Dr. Jerome Corsi and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons to "keep pressure on the FDA and the new EUA request." Hatfill also engaged Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., "to push White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows" to pressure the FDA into renewing the Hydoxychloroquine EUA, according to the report.