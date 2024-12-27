Britney Spears' Bodyguards Claim Boyfriend Paul Soliz ISN'T Living at Her Five-Bedroom Mansion DESPITE Moving In ... as His Ex Struggles to Serve Him With Divorce Papers
Britney Spears’ on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz is at the center of a messy domestic drama with his estranged wife.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Spears' bodyguards insisted Soliz is not living at the pop star's mansion, despite moving in, as his estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, fights to track him down to serve him with divorce papers.
According to court documents obtained, Mancilla is desperate to keep her divorce proceedings alive, pleading with the court to not dismiss her filing from October.
Sources close to the situation claimed the hunt for Soliz, 37, has not going smoothly – and Mancilla needs "more time to file a proof of service."
Desperate to track him down, Mancilla has hinted at resorting to unconventional methods— including posting a public notice in newspapers— to locate him.
After reports alleged Soliz had moved in to 43-year-old Spears' sprawling 13,264-square-foot home in Thousand Oaks, California, Mancilla sent a process server to the Toxic singer's address.
Unfortunately for Mancilla, bodyguards at Spears' residence weren't much help.
Spears' security team not only claimed “Paul did not live at the address” but insisted he was “not here at this time.”
Unconvinced, the process server returned to the singer's home two days later, but her security guards once again denied access and claimed Soliz was nowhere to be found.
In her divorce petition, Mancilla stated she had been married to Soliz for eight years, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
She listed June 29, 2023, as the date of their separation – and is now seeking legal and physical custody of their four minor children, with Soliz having visitation rights.
Mancilla further also requested Soliza pay monthly spousal support, while requesting his right to collect support be terminated. Their troubled relationship took a wild turn when deep dives into Spears' new flame prompted reports he had fathered nine children from different women.
Earlier this year, Mancilla didn’t hold back when discussing Paul’s famous romance.
She said: “My husband fell in Britney Spears p----. He was married, and now he denies his children.”
Soliz was said to be hired by Spears' team to take up a housekeeper-type role at her mansion in 2022. Drama unfolded in May when the couple reportedly had a blowout fight at the famed Chateau Marmont.
Paramedics were called to the Los Angeles hotel, but Spears left with her security team instead.
Spears' inner circle were said to voice concerns over the singer rekindling her romance with Soliz, as insiders claimed they feared she was rushing into a romance that may not be in her best interest.
It's been months since the two were seen together, further fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.
Meanwhile, Spears has been busy re-establishing her relationship with sons Jayden and Sean Preston.
After a period of estrangement, she recently shared joyful moments with them on social media showcasing their reunion. Jayden, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, previously relocated to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, last year.