Mamie Laverock's Shocking 5-Story Fall: GoFundMe Hits $30k Goal as 'When Calls the Heart' Actress Remains on Life Support

Actress Mamie Laverock remains on life support after a shocking five-story fall over the weekend, and the public is rallying to support her family in their time of need, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Canadian actress, 19, known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, fell from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26 and suffered life-threatening injuries. A GoFundMe page organized by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, reached its $30k goal on Wednesday, May 29, after bringing in nearly 500 donations.