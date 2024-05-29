Mamie Laverock's Shocking 5-Story Fall: GoFundMe Hits $30k Goal as 'When Calls the Heart' Actress Remains on Life Support
Actress Mamie Laverock remains on life support after a shocking five-story fall over the weekend, and the public is rallying to support her family in their time of need, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian actress, 19, known for her recurring role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, fell from a balcony at Vancouver Hospital on May 26 and suffered life-threatening injuries. A GoFundMe page organized by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, reached its $30k goal on Wednesday, May 29, after bringing in nearly 500 donations.
The actress was initially admitted to a hospital in Winnipeg due to a "medical emergency," according to the crowdfunding page, which said that her mother "was able to get there in time to save her life."
Laverock was transferred to the facility in Vancouver earlier this month, where she was "in intensive treatment," her parents said. They organized the GoFundMe on May 14 in a bid for "[a]ny contributions" that "would help us be by her side," noting that it may take "upwards of a month or more" for the actress to make a recovery.
However, things took a devastating turn on May 26 when Laverock was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories."
After "multiple extensive surgeries," she was placed on life support, leaving her family "devastated" and "in shock at this intensely difficult time."
On Monday, Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock's character's mother on When Calls the Heart, shared a link to the GoFundMe on X, writing, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
The next day, another When Calls the Heart star, Erin Krakow, also urged the public to donate, telling her Instagram followers, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too."
Laverock's on-screen career began when she scored a role in the 2012 film This Means War alongside Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy — though her scenes were ultimately cut from the final version. She went on to gain recognition for her part in the first two seasons of When Calls the Heart, earning the Young Artists Award for best performance in a TV series in 2015. She reprised the role in the show's 10th season last year.
Her acting credits also include appearances in Psych, A Series of Unfortunate Events, the 2017 horror film The Hollow Child, the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas, and the Hallmark original Wedding of Dreams.