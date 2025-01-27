WATCH: The Bleak Video That Lays Bare L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' LIE to Donald Trump That Rebuilding in Wake of Killer Wildfires Can Start 'Right Away'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' apparent lie about wildfire victims returning to their homes has been exposed by a bombshell video.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the bleak video capturing residents not being allowed back to their homes without police escorts, a stark difference to comments the mayor made last week during a press conference with state lawmakers and President Donald Trump.

Just last week, Bass, 71, told Trump, 78, rebuilding efforts could start "right away," even for areas severely impacted by the devastating fires.