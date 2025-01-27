WATCH: The Bleak Video That Lays Bare L.A. Mayor Karen Bass' LIE to Donald Trump That Rebuilding in Wake of Killer Wildfires Can Start 'Right Away'
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' apparent lie about wildfire victims returning to their homes has been exposed by a bombshell video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bleak video capturing residents not being allowed back to their homes without police escorts, a stark difference to comments the mayor made last week during a press conference with state lawmakers and President Donald Trump.
Just last week, Bass, 71, told Trump, 78, rebuilding efforts could start "right away," even for areas severely impacted by the devastating fires.
Pacific Palisades resident Dave Harvilicz, 50, filmed himself as he returned to his neighborhood, one of the areas hit the hardest during the disaster.
In the video shared to X, he spoke with U.S. Army personnel who were blocking off his street, preventing him from returning to his $4 million four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was likely reduced to ashes in the blaze.
He asked the Army personnel: "I haven't been able to get to the house since January 7th. It's January 25th. President Trump said we could go now – what's going on?"
The soldier replied: "I'm not too sure, sir. Unfortunately with us, we play by ear. With LAPD, they talk to our command, and then our command tells us what LAPD says."
After Harvilicz pressed the solider for more answers, he was told he needed a police escort to visit his property.
Harvilicz's video showing what residents were experiencing on the ground in Los Angeles came hours after Mayor Bass claimed the rebuilding process could start "right away" when Trump questioned her on an 18-month timeline being floated by some officials.
When Trump told Bass he's heard it could be over a year and a half before rebuilding can start, Bass said: "No, that will not be the case."
She added victims "really shouldn’t have to go through much of a process" once crews clear properties of hazardous waste.
Bass doubled down on her timeline in an X post made on Saturday, January 25.
The post read: "Palisades residents are grieving a loss that is bigger than property — it's the weight of the loss of home and community.
"My promise to the hundreds of residents at tonight’s town hall and the thousands watching virtually is that the city is working URGENTLY to expedite federal timelines in a way that is safe for all residents."
A major factor in preventing residents from returning to their properties and starting the clean up process is concerns of toxic waste from burned properties and vehicles.
Shocking New 'It Ends With Us' Footage Featuring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Slow Dancing Reveals 'Truth' about 'Abuse' Claims — As Controversy Grows Over 400M Lawsuit
Residents were quick to call out Bass' expedited timeline which conflicted with reports from other officials.
One resident asked the mayor: "So, I mean, we were told last night 18 months. So, if that's not the answer, Mayor Bass, what is the answer? Because that's what we were all told last night."
Bass said the city was doing "everything we can – slashing regulations, expediting everything so that people can begin the process right away."
Meanwhile, another resident shouted: "You have to clear the lots. You guys are in charge!"
A third asked: "We were told last night by the Army Corps of Engineers that it’d be 18 months. Is it not 18 months? That's the answer that we got and that's what we're all hanging on."
Displaced residents further noted the importance of nailing down a timeline so they can make arrangements, including renting out other properties.