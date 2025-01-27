Timothée Chalamet Blasted as 'Cruel and Wild' for 'Out of Line' Gag About Dead President Jimmy Carter Weeks After his Death Aged 100
Timothée Chalamet has been slammed for making a "disrespectful" joke about late President Jimmy Carter during his Saturday Night Live appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wonka star, 29, was branded "cruel" and "out of line" on social media as viewers vented their fury.
The actor portrayed a bungee instructor called Nathaniel Latrine in a workout sketch and walked Heidi Gardner and her on-screen boyfriend Michael Longfellow through exercises that were not for "the faint of heart."
While in character, Chalamet instructed the class to perform a series of moves mimicking flying and swimming before shouting, "Jimmy Carter!"
Immediately, the Little Women star, 29, and the class attendees dropped to appear lifeless while dangling on their bungee cords.
Audience members gasped at the joke, which was not received well by some watching at home.
"Someone’s going to hell for that one," one person commented on the clip of the sketch posted to YouTube.
"Too soon," another chimed in, as a third added, "The Jimmy Carter bit was wild."
Others took to X to share their opinions, with one user writing: "Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes, I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon... I hope his family didn't see that."
A fifth critic also referred to the joke as "out of line."
"That sketch was actually pretty funny until the Jimmy Carter line," another added.
Last year, SNL was also criticized after inviting Alec Baldwin to host an episode and perform in a series of sketches.
Appearing a few months after his involuntary manslaughter trial was officially dismissed, viewers said seeing the actor on the comedy show felt "tone-deaf."
Carter died at the age of 100 after two years in hospice care on December 29.
The 39th president's funeral was attended by President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Bill Clinton.
Chalamet also poked fun at himself on SNL, mocking his award show losses over the past few years.
After the show, the Call Me By Your Name star stepped out for the afterparty at The Pool in New York City with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
Chalamet is currently nominated for an Oscar for A Complete Unknown, playing Bob Dylan, which has made Jenner very happy.
A source said she was "screaming with excitement" when the nominations were announced and "had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated, but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible."
It’s yet to be confirmed whether the reality star will be joining him at the March 5 ceremony.
An insider said: "She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."
They added, "Kylie is the happiest," that she and Chalamet "are very serious," and "everyone in her family loves him."