Timothée Chalamet Blasted as 'Cruel and Wild' for 'Out of Line' Gag About Dead President Jimmy Carter Weeks After his Death Aged 100

Audience members gasped at the joke, which was not received well by some watching at home.

"Someone’s going to hell for that one," one person commented on the clip of the sketch posted to YouTube.

"Too soon," another chimed in, as a third added, "The Jimmy Carter bit was wild."

Others took to X to share their opinions, with one user writing: "Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes, I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon... I hope his family didn't see that."

A fifth critic also referred to the joke as "out of line."

"That sketch was actually pretty funny until the Jimmy Carter line," another added.