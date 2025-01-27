Zoe Saldana's Blackface Controversy Comes Back to Haunt Actress — Days After She Received First Oscar Nomination for 'Woke Joke' 2025 Academy Awards

Even Simone's family claimed to be appalled by the casting, with the singer's daughter Lisa Simone Kelly praising Saldana’s acting at the time, but adding: "Appearance-wise, this is not the best choice."

The official Twitter account run by Simone’s estate slammed Saldana: "Please take Nina’s name out your mouth. For the rest of your life."

Singer India Arie added her voice to the controversy in an article posted on NinaSimone.com. Arie was so angry that she capitalized some of her words – the written equivalent of shouting.

She tweeted: "SO TODAY I saw the images of Zoe Saldana as Nina Simone. Yes there should be a movie made, and YES they should have chosen someone who LOOKS like Nina Simone, ESPECIALLY since her RACE played such a PIVOTAL role in WHO, WHAT and WHY she was.

"THAT ASIDE for a second, this just looks WEIRD, it looks like a person in Black(er) face with a fake nose…REALLY?!!!!"

She added: "This looks like a parody. If it has to be FORCED this hard something’s not right!"

Saldana eventually apologized for the role in an interview on Instagram with Steven Canals, creator of TV show Pose.

She said: "I should have never played Nina. I’m so sorry. I know better today and I’m never going to do that again. She’s one of our giants and someone else should step up. Somebody else should tell her story."