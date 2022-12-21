James Cameron Accused Of Cultural Appropriation With 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

Since the second Avatar flick was released mere four days ago, theatergoers have been captivated by the fantasy film — except for Woods.

The film critic tweeted her thoughts on the new movie's cast — and insinuated that the actors were poorly "cosplaying" Black characters.

"At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing [sic] as poc," Woods tweeted. "It's just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that."

"Bad lace fronts/dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it," Woods added.

The tweet was flagged with an additional information notice that clarified the characters in reference were fictional.

A storm of angry responses forced the freelancer to momentarily turn her account private before embracing her status as a "woke girl" for the controversial tweet — but the damage on the social platform had already been done.