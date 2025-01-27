Inside Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Fight: How Child Rapist, Murderer, and ISIS Terrorist Are Just Some of the Brutal Criminals Being Hauled from Homes and Booted Out of America
Donald Trump's deportation blitz is sending child rapists, murderers, and ISIS terrorists packing.
Immigration officials arrested nearly 1,000 illegal migrants on Sunday, concluding a week of nationwide raids that removed thousands of criminals – and the White House is praising ICE for capturing some of the most dangerous offenders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Honduran man was arrested in Washington state after being found with cocaine, fentanyl, and a firearm during a sting, while a Jordanian national with suspected links to ISIS was apprehended in Buffalo, New York.
ICE also detained a Mexican man with an active INTERPOL Red Notice wanted for murder in Los Angeles and an El Salvadoran gangster wanted for aggravated homicide.
Over the weekend, federal agents arrested at least two convicted child rapists and took into custody numerous members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).
The Trump Administration has been escalating deportations and arrests of illegal migrants in sanctuary cities like Chicago and San Francisco, aiming to meet higher detention quotas.
ICE has also been directed to increase daily arrests from a few hundred to 1,200-1,500.
ICE reported 593 arrests on Friday and 286 on Saturday, with the agency averaging about 310 arrests per day in the 2024 federal fiscal year, according to their data.
Top Trump administration officials, including Tom Homan, led nationwide raids on Sunday, making 956 arrests targeting "potentially dangerous criminal aliens."
ICE detained nearly 50 in Colorado, seized drugs and weapons linked to the TdA gang, and raided churches and schools in Chicago, a sanctuary city.
In Florida and Puerto Rico, ICE arrested several migrants on charges like domestic violence and drug possession.
Among the notable arrests was Cesar Augusto Polanco, a Dominican national with a murder conviction, and a Thai migrant, Sam Seda, convicted of child sex crimes, who was detained in Chicago with Dr. Phil.
Additional operations were conducted in multiple states.
Officials carried out "enhanced targeted operations" in Chicago to enforce immigration laws and remove dangerous criminal aliens, with at least five TdA gang members arrested.
The operation, involving multiple federal agencies like the DEA, ATF, and Customs and Border Protection, highlighted Trump's expanded use of federal law enforcement for mass deportations.
Chicago's strong sanctuary protections – which prevent police cooperation with immigration agents – have led immigrant rights groups and city officials to prepare residents for the aggressive crackdown.
Tensions escalated when Chicago Public Schools mistakenly believed ICE agents were targeting a school, sparking backlash.
Governor JB Pritzker criticized the operations, stressing the need to protect law-abiding immigrants, while several Chicago-based rights groups filed a lawsuit against ICE – fearing the impact on immigrant communities.
ICE conducted a raid in San Jose on Sunday, confirmed by Mayor Matt Mahan, who urged enforcement to focus on violent criminals instead of law-abiding residents.
The DEA also participated in an operation, assisting with immigration enforcement.
In Newark, ICE raided a seafood store, detaining three people, including a U.S. military veteran.
Meanwhile, in Patterson, NJ, Mayor Andre Sayegh expressed concern over the raids, emphasizing the need for proper procedures and respect for residents' rights.
The DEA, ICE, ATF, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a raid in Colorado targeting drug trafficking by the TdA gang, detaining nearly 50 people.
The operation, which seized drugs, firearms, and cash, took place at a party attended by TdA members. While most detainees were immigrants, a few U.S. citizens were also involved.
The investigation, which began under the Biden administration, continues under Trump’s direction, with the DEA and ICE cooperating as part of ongoing efforts against criminal organizations like TdA – which could be classified as a foreign terrorist organization.
The operations involved DHS, FBI, DEA, and ATF agents, following an expansion of immigration authority to include other federal agencies.
Despite Trump's promise to swiftly deport undocumented immigrants, his administration faces resistance, particularly from Colombia, which has opposed military deportation flights.
While deportations have occurred under previous administrations, the Trump administration has escalated the process by using military aircraft.