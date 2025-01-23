INVESTIGATION: How U.S. Is Set to Be Devastated By Dozens of ISIS Terror Cells Awaiting Mass Attack Orders
ISIS-linked cells could be plotting more horror after the New Year's massacre in New Orleans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a vicious wave of terrorist attacks could be on the way as national security experts ominously warn America is infested with dozens of jihadist cells who have sworn an unholy allegiance with ISIS.
While authorities suggest Texas-born U.S. Army vet Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, acted alone in the brutal attack that killed 14, experts warn he’s far from the only ISIS extremist hiding in the U.S.
A law enforcement insider, who estimates there are now more than 100 small terror cells on the FBI's radar, said: "The terrifying truth is that ISIS is here and already plotting its next attack."
Following the massacre that shattered New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street, authorities in cities like Atlanta, Austin, and Washington, D.C. have issued security warnings, bracing for more possible attacks.
The Army vet, who had served in Afghanistan, drove a pickup truck emblazoned with an ISIS flag into a crowd of unsuspecting victims around 3:15 a.m., before being gunned down in a police shootout.
Before the attack, Jabbar posted several videos declaring his allegiance to ISIS.
While ISIS was largely defeated in Syria and Iraq by a U.S.-led coalition, experts warn that the group is reactivating its global network, now setting its sights on more targets within the U.S.
The law enforcement insider said: "Traditionally, ISIS has had great success radicalizing from afar, over the internet."
Along with rising numbers, the insider adds "conditions are ripe, and have been for some time, for the group to use global smuggling networks to penetrate U.S. defenses.
"The danger is clear and present."
National security officials point to a major vulnerability: the porous southwestern border, which saw over 2.13 million illegal crossings in the latest fiscal year.
In 2022 and 2023, Customs and Border Protection intercepted 260 migrants on the FBI's Terror Watchlist.
Former U.S. Army captain and military contractor Morgan Lerette expressed serious concerns about the "open border," warning: "It’s only going to take a few of [the undocumented intruders] to get armed and attack a large event."
FBI Director Christopher Wray has issued a stark warning about the increasing threat of a "coordinated attack" by ISIS, similar to the one that claimed 145 lives at a Moscow concert hall last March.
Evidence already points to ISIS's infiltration of U.S. soil.
In June, authorities arrested six Tajik nationals – dubbed the "Tajik Six" – with connections to the terror group during a daring, multistate operation across New York City, L.A., and Philadelphia.
All of the men reportedly crossed the southern border illegally.
One was recorded discussing bomb-making, and sources revealed they planned to target "infidels" across the U.S.
In August 2023, federal agents were urgently trying to locate several asylum seekers from Uzbekistan after it was discovered they entered the U.S. with help from a Turkish smuggler linked to ISIS.
Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said: "So far, the feds have mostly managed to stay, one step ahead of ISIS.
"But the law of large numbers is bound to catch up with them, and they have yet to uncover who is coordinating these various small cells inside America.
"It's only a matter of time before (ISIS) strikes again!"