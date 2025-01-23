Hollywood Recluse Jack Nicholson, 87, Has 'Secretly Been Slimming and Getting Glow-Up' Ahead of Last Acting Comeback

A source claimed: "This was a big deal for Jack and his way of telling the world he's not this ailing recluse that folks think he is.

"There's still plenty of fire in his belly, and he's been galvanized by a strong support system led by his kids and other loved ones, who've helped him lose weight and get into healthier habits."

The Oscar winner's last public appearance was on May 20, 2023, courtside at an L.A. Lakers game, however, Nicholson wants to be back in the public eye.