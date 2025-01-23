Your tip
Jack Nicholson

Hollywood Recluse Jack Nicholson, 87, Has 'Secretly Been Slimming and Getting Glow-Up' Ahead of Last Acting Comeback




The acting legend may be getting ready for a big comeback.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jack Nicholson is getting ready to make a major acting comeback 15 years after his final film.

The iconic actor was praised for his appearance in a rare selfie shared by his daughter Lorraine, and now he's taking it one step further and prepping his return to Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.




Nicholson is said to be prepping a big Hollywood comeback 15 years after his exit from the industry.

A source claimed: "This was a big deal for Jack and his way of telling the world he's not this ailing recluse that folks think he is.

"There's still plenty of fire in his belly, and he's been galvanized by a strong support system led by his kids and other loved ones, who've helped him lose weight and get into healthier habits."

The Oscar winner's last public appearance was on May 20, 2023, courtside at an L.A. Lakers game, however, Nicholson wants to be back in the public eye.




The acting legend was last seen in public in May 2023, sitting courtside at an L.A. Lakers game.

The insider added: "Jack's been locked away behind closed doors for years, but he wants to change that and get back there doing what he does best."

Sources in the film industry claims the As Good As It Gets star is letting Hollywood's heavy-hitters know he is ready to be back on the big screen in any type of role.

"Only time will tell if he's physically up to the challenge, but everyone's so pleased to see him confident and a lot more to his old self," the source said.

They continued: "He's feeling good about himself and more energetic after losing a few pounds, and he's even getting up early to read the trades and catch up what everyone in Hollywood is doing.

"Word is he's showering and shaving everyday, and sometimes he's putting on cologne."

The insider added: "Jack has heard the rumors about himself – that he's in poor health or even dying – and finds them laughable. He hasn't lost his sense of humor."




'He's feeling good about himself and more energetic after losing a few pounds,' an insider claimed of the movie star.

All this comes after another source previously claimed the A Few Good Men actor "doesn't leave his house anymore" – which he bought from the late Marlon Brando for $7.8million in 2005 – and added his "mind is gone."

They claimed: "He's made it clear his home is his castle, but people just wish he'd step outside and let them know he's okay.

"Jack stays in contact with some relatives, especially (son) Ray, his protégé, whom he’s very proud of, but his days of socializing are long behind him."

The insider also suggested Nicholson's life was mirroring Brando – the On the Waterfront legend died 2004, but he gained significant weight in the years leading up to his death.

"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing the comparisons. His kids will visit, but they’re his only connection to the world," the source said.

"It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore and that’s just sad."




Nicholson was previously feared to be a 'recluse,' preferring to stay indoors at his mansion.

However, it now seems Nicholson is on the way back to Hollywood – and he's hoping he doesn't bypass a role like he once did for The Godfather.

The movie star was was once attached to play Michael Corleone in the film – Al Pacino was eventually cast – but he rejected the offer because "Italians should play Italians."

He told Movieline: "Mario Puzo had written such a great book that if you go back to it you'll see so much of what was special about the movie. There were a lot of actors who could have played Michael, myself included, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone. I can't think of a better compliment to pay him."

