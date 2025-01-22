Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Tom Selleck's Bid to Woo Jane Fonda at Glitzy Hollywood Bash 'Tanked' As He Fights Obesity, Depression, Career Death — and Mortality

Jan. 22 2025

Aging TV veteran Tom Selleck completely failed when he attempted to turn on the charm with workout queen Jane Fonda.

The 79-year-old Magnum, P.I. favorite crashed and burned when he made a beeline for the 87-year-old star at a high-profile bash in New York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "Tom may have mastered the art of suave as the star of Magnum, P.I., but his real-life charisma appeared to fall short during his recent encounter with Jane.

"Tom made a beeline for Jane like he was solving one of Magnum’s cases. He turned on the charm, but Jane wasn’t having it. She was there to enjoy her evening with friends, not field advances.

Fonda, accompanied by an entourage that included Bravo host Andy Cohen, was reportedly the center of attention at the table.

Cohen kept the group entertained with behind-the-scenes gossip about The Real Housewives, leaving little room for Selleck to steal the spotlight.

"Jane was soaking up the laughs and gossip with her crew," the insider added. "Tom’s moves just didn’t stand a chance against the fun energy at that table.

"Jane’s focus was on enjoying her time with friends She wasn’t there to entertain romantic overtures, no matter how charming they might be."

Selleck is already fretting about his aging, broken-down body as he stares down his 80th birthday, we previously revealed.

Even though Selleck's adoring family is planning a party at his Ventura County farm to mark his January 29 milestone, the former Magnum hunk can't ditch the doldrums, sources said.

Insiders added Selleck keeps griping about the recent end of his long-running cop show Blue Bloods as he grapples with his ballooning weight and increasingly achy joints.

"It's no secret Tom's been in questionable health, and he tells everyone how much he resents this early retirement that he never wanted," a source said.

"The idea of turning 80 makes him feel melancholy, and he can't help worrying over how much time he has left."

The insider also said self-conscious Selleck fears that his long run as one of Tinseltown's top stars is over.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said 6-foot-4 Selleck is crushing the scales at a portly 350 pounds.

"His thunderous weight gain must be putting terrible pressure on his joints," the insider observed.

In July, Selleck was spotted with ghastly scars on both legs, suggesting he'd had knee replacement surgery.

According to Florida-based Dr Gabe Mirkin, such a procedure is necessary when the cartilage in the knee joint wears away and recovery can take up to six agonizing months.

"Once the cartilage is gone, the bone is on bone. It will hurt with just about every movement," explained Mirkin.

The medic also pointed out that supersized Selleck has "massive abdominal obesity."

Mirkin remarked: "The odds are overwhelming that he is already diabetic, and every high rise in blood sugar after eating can damage every cell in his body.

"Bad knees are directly associated with abdominal obesity that causes diabetes, that damages nerves and damages the knee joint itself."

