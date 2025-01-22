EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Tom Selleck's Bid to Woo Jane Fonda at Glitzy Hollywood Bash 'Tanked' As He Fights Obesity, Depression, Career Death — and Mortality

Fonda, accompanied by an entourage that included Bravo host Andy Cohen, was reportedly the center of attention at the table.

Cohen kept the group entertained with behind-the-scenes gossip about The Real Housewives, leaving little room for Selleck to steal the spotlight.

"Jane was soaking up the laughs and gossip with her crew," the insider added. "Tom’s moves just didn’t stand a chance against the fun energy at that table.

"Jane’s focus was on enjoying her time with friends She wasn’t there to entertain romantic overtures, no matter how charming they might be."