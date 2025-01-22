Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy to 'Not be Charged' Just Weeks After He Was 'Arrested for Domestic Violence' — Will Now 'Focus on Sobriety'

Composite photo of James Kennedy
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy will not be charged in his domestic violence case.

Jan. 22 2025

James Kennedy will not face charges in his domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kennedy, 32, was arrested in December on misdemeanor domestic violence charges following an argument with an unidentified woman.

The Bravo star turned DJ's lawyer, Scott Leemon, announced the Burbank City Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges in a statement on Wednesday, January 22.

Leemon wrote: "I was just informed by the Burbank City Attorney's Office that no charges will be filed against James Kennedy.

"I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client, James Kennedy.

"Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning – there were no grounds for any changes to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."

Kennedy's lawyer added his client is "grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career."

This is a developing story. More to come...

