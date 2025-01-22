'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy to 'Not be Charged' Just Weeks After He Was 'Arrested for Domestic Violence' — Will Now 'Focus on Sobriety'

The Bravo star turned DJ's lawyer, Scott Leemon, announced the Burbank City Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges in a statement on Wednesday, January 22.

Kennedy, 32, was arrested in December on misdemeanor domestic violence charges following an argument with an unidentified woman.

James Kennedy will not face charges in his domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leemon wrote: "I was just informed by the Burbank City Attorney's Office that no charges will be filed against James Kennedy.

"I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client, James Kennedy.

"Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning – there were no grounds for any changes to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."

Kennedy's lawyer added his client is "grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career."