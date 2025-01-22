Your tip
Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Essentially Living' at New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson's Townhouse — Just Months after Cheating Allegations Ended His Engagement to Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly moved on quick with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Well, that was quick.

Just one month after Donald Trump Jr. and new girlfriend Bettina Anderson made their relationship public, a source claimed the pair are "essentially living together," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Don Jr., 47, sparked cheating rumors when he was spotted out on a PDA-packed date with the Palm Beach socialite in September while still engaged to fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Following multiple reports of Don Jr. and Anderson, 38, out and about together in Palm Beach, the president's son and Guilfoyle, 55, called off their nearly four-year engagement.

In December, Don Jr. and Anderson flaunted their romance after enjoying an intimate dinner at upscale restaurant Buccan for the socialite's birthday.

The pair were seen holding hands as they left the restaurant and rode off to Anderson's nearby townhouse in Don Jr.'s truck.

A few weeks later Anderson joined her new beau at his father Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate for a New Year's Eve bash.

The two have apparently been inseparable now that they no longer have to hide their relationship.

While Don Jr. has been spending more time in Washington D.C. since his father's election victory, insiders claim he can easily be found at Anderson's home when he's back in Florida.

An insider told PageSix: "Don Jr. is essentially living with Bettina at her townhouse. His car is always there. Always."

Don Jr. and his new girlfriend were also spotted celebrating at Trump's inauguration at several events over the weekend, including a fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club and the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball.

Anderson and Guilfoyle attended Trump's candlelight inauguration dinner on Sunday, January 19, at the National Building Museum – and both women were in attendance for Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Don Jr. continued to show off his new love interest when he brought her to attend the inauguration prayer service with his family.

Despite the proximity of Don Jr.'s new girlfriend and ex-fiancée during inauguration events, the exes have insisted there's no animosity between them.

Following their split, Don Jr. said: "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond."

Don Jr. also congratulated his ex – who hit the campaign trail hard for his father before the 2024 election – on being named U.S. Ambassador to Greece, saying: "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father‘s administration."

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle wished her ex-fiancé a happy birthday on January 2.

Another source said Guilfoyle has "every intention of maintaining a relationship with (Don Jr.)" after their breakup.

The source added: "Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they’ll always have a connection."

