Family Feud Explodes: Bombshell Court Filing Plunges 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky Into Center of Shocking Abuse Allegations
A bombshell court filing has plunged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' ex-husband Mauricio Umansky into a shocking abuse allegations case.
The reality TV drama has taken an unexpected turn as Eduardo Umansky, the 81-year-old father of Bravo star Umansky, found himself embroiled in a legal battle after his ex-girlfriend, Simin Tabibnia, served him a subpoena to testify regarding allegations of abuse, RadarOnline.com can report.
This shocking revelation has caught the attention of fans and followers of the Umansky family, as court documents reveal a tangled web of accusations and counterclaims.
According to court documents, Simin, who claimed to have endured “physical, verbal, and emotional abuse” during her 18-year relationship with Eduardo, is seeking to make him appear at an upcoming court hearing.
Simin's accusations have raised eyebrows, suggesting that the family dynamic is more complicated than it appears on screen. Notably, Eduardo's family alleges that Simin is the real aggressor in this turbulent situation.
A pivotal court hearing is set for later this month. The previous year, Mauricio, alongside his sister, Sharon Umansky Benton, took legal steps to gain control over their father's estate by initiating a conservatorship due to concerns about Simin's influence.
The Umansky siblings claimed that Simin was isolating Eduardo and taking advantage of him, a claim Simin has adamantly denied.
In a concerning twist, the Los Angeles Superior Court allowed Mauricio and Sharon to serve as co-conservators over Eduardo’s affairs. The legal drama further escalated when Sharon filed a restraining order against Simin, accusing her of being physically aggressive. In an ironic twist, Simin also filed for a restraining order against Sharon, claiming harassment.
An insider disclosed: “It’s hard to make sense of all of this. There are accusations flying in every direction, and it’s affecting not just the adults involved but also the family as a whole."
Sharon detailed in her petition the alarming signs of Eduardo's alleged suffering at the hands of Simin and claimed: "Simin has been verbally, physically, and financially abusing Eduardo for many years."
She noted that the abuse escalated significantly around late 2022, coinciding with increasingly visible marks on her father's body.
Specifically mentioning bruises and injuries, Sharon conveyed her urgent parental concern for her father’s wellbeing and stated: "My father started having bloody arms and bruises. She would hurt him, when he would grab her arms, she would bruise and then threaten to send him to jail for abuse. As his daughter, I am trying to protect him from living out the rest of his life under duress."
Amid the damning allegations, Simin has countered the accusations, asserting that Eduardo was the one perpetrating violence against her.
She stated: [Sharon’s] claims that I am physically abusive are also untrue and ironic. For a long time, I have endured a lot of violent physical abuse from [Eduardo]."
Simin went on to detail her own confrontations with Eduardo and claimed: "These incidents have left me not only physically injured but also emotionally injured.”
Her claims include shocking incidents of Eduardo striking her during moments of conflict, with accusations that his outbursts are exacerbated by alcohol consumption. As Eduardo’s conservatorship is being processed, a court-appointed attorney revealed shocking financial details regarding Eduardo's relationship with Simin.
The lawyer noted that Eduardo had written checks totaling nearly $300,000 to Simin over the past two years.
The attorney articulated: "This was of concern to him as were the allegations of physical and emotional abuse."
Currently, a judge has yet to rule on the ongoing case and the myriad of allegations surrounding the Umansky family saga. As this legal drama unfolds, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will undoubtedly keep a close watch on the developments.
One thing remains clear: this isn’t just another chapter in reality TV; it’s a turbulent family narrative ripe with conflict and emotion.