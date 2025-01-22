Super-Skinny Dolly Parton 'Risking Death' By Drive to Carve ANOTHER 10LBs Off Her Frail Frame

Parton previously confessed to overindulging at the tail end of 2024, like so many of us.

She told an interviewer: "We all start eating around Thanksgiving, and we eat until the first of January. That's when we all go on our diets. So you think, 'Well, I'm not even going to think about dieting now. I'm just going to eat everything I want."

The Jolene singer, who is barely five feet tall, is said to weigh a scant 110 pounds. But she wants to weigh even less.

A source close to the singer told RadarOnline.com: "She's determined to drop 10 pounds, which is a huge amount for someone her size, and hit her goal of 100 pounds.

Folks in her inner circle are begging her to "stop this nonsense" and instead "focus on giving her body the nourishment it needs."