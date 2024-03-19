Explosive Video: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy's Aggressive Outburst After Performance Caught on Camera
A newly uncovered video obtained by RadarOnline.com showed Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy losing his cool during what appeared to be an incident that went down last season.
The fresh footage captured in July 2022 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills shows Kennedy getting aggressive on the night that his costars went to watch his performance.
Word on the street was that he got kicked out of the venue after his set due to an incident that quickly escalated. Scheana Shay could be seen in the background as Kennedy raised his voice to a man wearing a black shirt, pants, and a silver chain.
His girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was also seen in the clip, and at one point during their evening out, the two appeared to argue. "I didn't say anything though," she could be heard chiming in.
Loud music was playing in the background, making the audio hard to decipher but as Kennedy spoke with Lewber, Shay, and former fiancée/costar Raquel Leviss, he yelled out, "Guys! Please let me talk!" while raising his hand high in the air.
In another snippet from inside the venue, Kennedy and an unidentified man were seen in an intense exchange while Lewber stood alongside him.
The clip would focus in and out, capturing the man pointing a hand as if he was telling Kennedy to leave before a group of bouncers appeared to escort him to the exit.
Back in February, Lewber shut down claims that Kennedy had been abusive toward her while speaking with Shay who recalled Teddi Mellencamp's comments during a podcast appearance in Dec. 2023 about her and Tamra Judge sharing a car with the couple when things allegedly took a turn.
"I think it was two years ago now [after the MTV Movie & TV Awards]. And she said that they were heading to an afterparty at TomTom. And during that car ride there was an altercation between two people in the car, which made her and Teddi have to get out of the car," Shay said, noting two individuals in the car allegedly had to be separated.
"There's rumors flying around that Teddi might have hinted at an altercation between you and James," Shay continued, to which Lewber responded with an immediate denial.
Lewber insisted there was never a physical altercation, admitting they did "get into an argument" in the car but "we were having fun" during an episode of the Scheananigans podcast.
"They didn't have to get out of the car and separate us," she stated. "So that didn't happen. That's all I'll say on that."