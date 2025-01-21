Inside Trump's Brutal Overturning of Joe Biden's 4 Years in Power as He Signs Off Blizzard of Executive Orders — And Pardons January 6 Rioters

Donald Trump has pardoned January 6 protesters and overturned key Biden legislation in a blitz of executive orders within hours of returning to the White House. RadarOnline.com can reveal the newly-sworn in president, 78, signed his first round of executive orders at his rally at the Capital One Arena, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Treaty and requiring federal workers to return to the office full-time.

Source: MEGA Trump signed off his executive orders during his inauguration ceremony supported by his vice president JD Vance.

But his decision to pardon and commute the sentences of those convicted in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021 has been slammed by Democrats. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi branded the actions as "shameful," and "an outrageous insult to our justice system." Trump also signed an executive order postponing the closure of TikTok, giving the social media app popular with Gen Z a stay of execution.

Source: MEGA Trump's decision to pardon the January rioters has not been well received by rivals, including speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi – who branded the actions 'shameful.'

Under the order, TikTok has a 90-day extension before it is banned after it earlier disappeared from many users' app stores. The administration said the order would give the Chinese-owned company time to find an American buyer. Discussing the decision, Trump said that he had "a warm spot for TikTok" but also stated the U.S. as a country should own half of the company, which he says is worth an estimated $1trillion.

As well as saving TikTok, President Trump signed an order pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in a move condemned by many scientists and health experts. It is the second time in less than five years that Trump has taken the U.S. out of the organization. Plus, Trump reversed an executive order issued by the Biden administration just last week that moved to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. Biden formally notified Congress of the change only days earlier as part of a deal facilitated by the Catholic Church to free political prisoners in the communist island nation.

Trump signed an order pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in a move condemned by many scientists and health experts.

In another bold break from the Biden regime, Trump signed an executive order helping states to get lethal injection drugs for executions. A moratorium on federal executions has been in place since 2021, and there are only three defendants remaining on federal death row after outgoing President Biden commuted 37 sentences to life in prison. President Trump also signed an executive order requiring an end to all DEI government programs within 60 days.

Diversity, equality, and inclusion is a broad term referring to organizational frameworks seeking to promote the fair treatment of underrepresented groups. It has been a major bugbear of the MAGA movement for some time. Among the nearly 80 orders Trump revoked from Biden's administration, the new president looked to end birthright citizenship. This highly divisive move is seen by critics as flying in the face of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and Democrats and legal groups have vowed to challenge the order in court.

Source: MEGA Trump laid into the previous administration despite Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being seated just behind him.