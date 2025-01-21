BREAKING: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Francisco San Martin Found Dead In L.A. Home Aged Only 39 — With Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide
Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin has taken his own life aged 39.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, known for his role as Dario Hernandez on the soap, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by police last Thursday.
And it’s now been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office his cause of death was suicide.
Francisco first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 2011 playing a petty thief, though it was later revealed he arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.
His character later moved to Argentina for a job and the character was subsequently portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.
Francisco is also known for appearing on The Bold And The Beautiful as groundskeeper Mateo in 2017.
He had a recurring role as estate manager Fabian Regalo del Cielo on the hit show Jane The Virgin in 2017.
Francisco also had a small role in the Steven Soderbergh film Behind the Candelabra starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.
The actor's former Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus — who played his sister Gabi — shared a tribute on Instagram.
She wrote: "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."
Other fans took to social media to pay tribute with one writing: "Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym almost every day."
Another wrote: "RIP sweetheart. Gone too soon. Let God strength to his family. Francisco San Martin RIP".
Francisco was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Montana. He began his acting career in children's theatre while living in the States.
He and his family later moved back to Spain when he was a teenager and began working as a model and taking acting classes.
He later appeared in several Spanish stage, television and film productions.
Francisco’s death comes just over a month after another former Days of Our Lives star passed away.
Veteran actor Wayne Northrop died aged 77 at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
His wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, announced the actor's passing in a statement where she revealed the TV soap opera icon took his final breath "in the arms of his family."
She wrote: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's six years ago.
"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit.
"A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."
Northrop appeared in over 1,000 episodes of Days of Our Lives and had other memorable roles on shows like Dynasty, L.A. Law, The Waltons, and more.
He played the tough yet kindhearted Roman Brady who became a fan-favorite character on the hit soap opera.
His romance and eventual marriage to Deidre Hall's Dr. Marlena Evans was one of viewers' most-loved relationships on daytime television.