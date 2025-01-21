Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Days Of Our Lives

BREAKING: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Francisco San Martin Found Dead In L.A. Home Aged Only 39 — With Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The tragic star's cause of death has been revealed as suicide.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin has taken his own life aged 39.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, known for his role as Dario Hernandez on the soap, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by police last Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Francisco is known for playing Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, in which he first appeared in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

And it’s now been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office his cause of death was suicide.

Francisco first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 2011 playing a petty thief, though it was later revealed he arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character later moved to Argentina for a job and the character was subsequently portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

Francisco is also known for appearing on The Bold And The Beautiful as groundskeeper Mateo in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Francisco also appeared alongside A-listers Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the Steven Soderbergh film Behind the Candelabra.

Article continues below advertisement

He had a recurring role as estate manager Fabian Regalo del Cielo on the hit show Jane The Virgin in 2017.

Francisco also had a small role in the Steven Soderbergh film Behind the Candelabra starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

The actor's former Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus — who played his sister Gabi — shared a tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actor's Days of Our Lives co-star and on-screen sister Camila Banus paid tribute to Francisco on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Other fans took to social media to pay tribute with one writing: "Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym almost every day."

Another wrote: "RIP sweetheart. Gone too soon. Let God strength to his family. Francisco San Martin RIP".

Francisco was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Montana. He began his acting career in children's theatre while living in the States.

He and his family later moved back to Spain when he was a teenager and began working as a model and taking acting classes.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Camila, seen here with Francisco and co-star Freddie Smith, wrote in her touching post: 'Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.'

Article continues below advertisement

He later appeared in several Spanish stage, television and film productions.

Francisco’s death comes just over a month after another former Days of Our Lives star passed away.

Veteran actor Wayne Northrop died aged 77 at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home following a long battle with Alzheimer's.

His wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, announced the actor's passing in a statement where she revealed the TV soap opera icon took his final breath "in the arms of his family."

READ MORE ON NEWS
peter weller robocop mega

EXCLUSIVE: 'Robocop' Star Peter Weller, 77, Cruelly Trolled After Fans With 'Scabby and Frail' Appearance As He Signs Autographs for Fans — 'Did He Just Come From the L.A. Fires?!'

Composite photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

'Struggling' Kelly Clarkson 'Working Herself Ragged on Talk Show' While Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Living High Life on Millions He Scored From Their Divorce'

Article continues below advertisement
days of our lives actor wayne northrop dead battle alzheimers
Source: MEGA

Veteran actor and much-loved Days of Our Lives star Wayne Northrop died aged 77 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's six years ago.

"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit.

"A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."

Northrop appeared in over 1,000 episodes of Days of Our Lives and had other memorable roles on shows like Dynasty, L.A. Law, The Waltons, and more.

He played the tough yet kindhearted Roman Brady who became a fan-favorite character on the hit soap opera.

His romance and eventual marriage to Deidre Hall's Dr. Marlena Evans was one of viewers' most-loved relationships on daytime television.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.