BREAKING: 'Days of Our Lives' Star Francisco San Martin Found Dead In L.A. Home Aged Only 39 — With Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, known for his role as Dario Hernandez on the soap, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by police last Thursday.

Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin has taken his own life aged 39.

Francisco is known for playing Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, in which he first appeared in 2011.

And it’s now been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office his cause of death was suicide.

Francisco first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 2011 playing a petty thief, though it was later revealed he arrived in Salem to investigate a cold case.

His character later moved to Argentina for a job and the character was subsequently portrayed by Jordi Vilasuso from 2016-17.

Francisco is also known for appearing on The Bold And The Beautiful as groundskeeper Mateo in 2017.