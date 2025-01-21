Tom Hanks Sparks Fresh Fears He's Hiding Secret Parkinson's Diagnosis After Star Was Seen Shockingly Shaking on TV
Beloved movie star Tom Hanks shocked concerned fans when his right hand started trembling noticeably during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, sparking fears that the two-time Oscar winner is secretly suffering from Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One viewer asked in an online comment: "Is Tom Hanks' hand shaking?"
Another posted: "I am concerned."
This wasn't the first time the 68-year-old Forrest Gump portrayer was caught with his hand aquiver. He seemed all shook up during a 2022 promo for his big-screen Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays The King's controlling manager, Col. Tom Parker.
His palsy-like movements were also spotted by fans watching an English gabfest. "He was on The Graham Norton Show a while back and I noticed it there, too," said a viewer.
But another passed it off as age-related, saying: "Considering he's almost 70. Yeah older people hands tend to shake a little."
But longevity expert Dr Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Hanks, believes there is cause for concern for the actor's health, especially since he has battled type 2 diabetes for more than a decade.
"There is no question there is an increased risk of Parkinson's disease in diabetics," Dr Mirkin said. "It's a huge risk factor. When your blood sugar gets too high, it can cause severe nerve damage.
"Sadly, while Parkinson's symptoms can be treated, the disease itself cannot be cured."
There are many other potential causes of tremors similar to what Hanks has shown, ranging from drinking too much coffee to anxiety to traumatic brain injury.
A pal of the box-office heavyweight said that Hank is not worried about it and figures it just goes along with his diabetes diagnosis.
"Tom isn't ready to tell the world what he is currently going through medically," confided the pal. "But you get the feeling he's battling something major."