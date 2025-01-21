'Tyrant' Christina Aguilera 'Controls Every Element' of Lover Matthew Rutler's Life: 'He Pays Big for Their Epic Sex Life!'

Pop princess Christina Aguilera and flancé/flunky Matthew Rutler may enjoy an epic sex life, but he pays a high price for it the domineering diva controls every move he makes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Matt laughs it off whenever anyone comments about how bossy Christina is, but the way she treats him is shocking. In fact, she wipes her feet on him", said an insider about the couple, who have been together for 14 years and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014.