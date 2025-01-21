Your tip
Christina Aguilera

'Tyrant' Christina Aguilera 'Controls Every Element' of Lover Matthew Rutler's Life: 'He Pays Big for Their Epic Sex Life!'

christina aguilera controls every element of lover matthew rutlers life
Source: MEGA

Christina Aguilera is said to be domineering in the extreme.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

Pop princess Christina Aguilera and flancé/flunky Matthew Rutler may enjoy an epic sex life, but he pays a high price for it the domineering diva controls every move he makes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Matt laughs it off whenever anyone comments about how bossy Christina is, but the way she treats him is shocking. In fact, she wipes her feet on him", said an insider about the couple, who have been together for 14 years and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014.


christina aguilera controls every element of lover matthew rutlers life
Source: MEGA

Rutler may joke about Aguilera's bossy side, but sources said her tantrums leave him under her control.



They added: "Any time she's stressed, she takes it out on Matt, whether it's ordering him around like the help or throwing tantrums and expecting him to coddle her.

"Matt seems to be fine with it and insists he's the luckiest guy in the world because he has all the money he could ever want and a wonderful family."


christina aguilera controls every element of lover matthew rutlers life
Source: MEGA

Aguilera and Rutler enjoy a whirlwind family life.



The Burlesque star, 44, shares a daughter, Summer Rain, 10, with Matt, and a son, Max Liron, with ex- husband Jordan Bratman.

According to a source, Rutler, 39, also appreciates the incredible s** life he has with the Dirrty songbird.

Aguilera recently dished about her favorite things in the bedroom on the Call Her Daddy podcast – adding there's a lot of things she has "not explored yet that are on my to-do list."


christina aguilera controls every element of lover matthew rutlers life
Source: MEGA

While Aguilera's bedroom secrets stay spicy, an insider detailed how Rutler works hard for every bit of their epic sex life.

An insider added about Aguilera and her partner: "Yes, they have an amazing sex life, but boy, does he have to work for it."

"He sticks around because he loves her, but people feel sorry for him."

