Happily Married Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About How She Slept With Director of a Movie She Still Doesn't Understand
Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she's still scratching her head about the plot of one of her most successful movies, despite bedding the director at the time.
The 34-year-old is now happily married to Cooke Maroney with a second child on the way, but the star has never been shy about spilling the beans on her not-so-private life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rising to stardom as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series, Lawrence also won an Oscar for her role in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook.
However, one of the actor's other previous films is now back in the headlines over an admission she made on a talk show.
Released in 2017, the horror film, titled Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky, stars Lawrence as the titular character.
The flick follows a poet and his wife, whose calm life becomes a hectic mess when uninvited guests start to show up at their home in the countryside, uninvited.
Described by many viewers as confusing and bizarre, the thriller is shrouded in symbolism and tone rather than character and plot, meaning it can be easy to get lost as the story progresses.
And, it turns out that filmgoers weren't the only ones who weren't entirely sure what the fever dream of a movie was trying to say.
In a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence admitted she was still baffled by the movie.
The host asked: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?"
Lawrence responded: "I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!"
When Cohen joked back. "F*** the director?," Lawrence replied: "Yeah!"
The actor tried to explain the film's plot in a previous interview.
"The most important thing to know about this film before seeing it is that it’s all allegory. It’s all metaphor that’s tied to this narrative. It’s the creation and decimation of the universe, including Biblical themes and creation of religion," she said.
"I represent Mother Earth, and what I have is Baby Jesus – if we guess the religion. I play this woman who has built this home from the ground up. I’m in a relationship with an artist who is obsessed with needing appreciation from me first, and then I’m not enough."
J-Law also revealed that with the director thinking of Mother! as 'his baby,' she found it hard to relax.
She said: "Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands.
"I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the (press) tour together, and that’s all he wants to talk about, and I get it. It’s his baby.
"He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?'"
Lawrence once also told how she was fat-shamed into losing 17lbs for a role by a female producer, revealing: "A female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me," she told the publication. "We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.
"After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."