Happily Married Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About How She Slept With Director of a Movie She Still Doesn't Understand

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she's still scratching her head about the plot of one of her most successful movies, despite bedding the director at the time.

The 34-year-old is now happily married to Cooke Maroney with a second child on the way, but the star has never been shy about spilling the beans on her not-so-private life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rising to stardom as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film series, Lawrence also won an Oscar for her role in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook.

However, one of the actor's other previous films is now back in the headlines over an admission she made on a talk show.