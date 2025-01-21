EXCLUSIVE: 'Robocop' Star Peter Weller, 77, Cruelly Trolled After Fans With 'Scabby and Frail' Appearance As He Signs Autographs for Fans — 'Did He Just Come From the L.A. Fires?!'

Robocop legend Peter Weller raised concerns about his appearance after he turned up for a meet and greet with fans with lesions on his head.

The film icon appeared to have damaged his hands and head with skin peeling from his skull under tufts of white hair as he signed autographs for devotees at the event in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 77-year-old played the lead in the hit film and its sequel and has starred in more than 70 movies, but fans took to social media to discuss his frail and apparently injured body.

One said on X: "The man, the myth, the legend… WTF has happened to Peter? My heart aches."