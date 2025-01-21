EXCLUSIVE: 'Robocop' Star Peter Weller, 77, Cruelly Trolled After Fans With 'Scabby and Frail' Appearance As He Signs Autographs for Fans — 'Did He Just Come From the L.A. Fires?!'
Robocop legend Peter Weller raised concerns about his appearance after he turned up for a meet and greet with fans with lesions on his head.
The film icon appeared to have damaged his hands and head with skin peeling from his skull under tufts of white hair as he signed autographs for devotees at the event in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old played the lead in the hit film and its sequel and has starred in more than 70 movies, but fans took to social media to discuss his frail and apparently injured body.
One said on X: "The man, the myth, the legend… WTF has happened to Peter? My heart aches."
One troll added: "Is he okay? The dude looks like he's just been battling the L.A. wildfires."
And yet another concerned film fan added: "Man, PW looks so old and frail. I hope he's got someone looking out for him."
The star once said of the 1987 flick: "I feel good about playing a robot, in that I'm playing a human being who has been transformed into a cyborg.
"Aside from the action-adventure, the corruption, corporate machinery gone berserk and so on, the heart of all this is a morality tale."
He landed the role of cop Alex Murphy in the film by doing a dance after refusing to perform a traditional audition.
Weller said: "Now, I don’t audition. I’m half-dyslexic, I’m a very slow reader, I do not audition well, I do not make sense out of words on a page. I’ve kind of conned my way into a career without auditioning. I think I’ve auditioned four times in my life. I bulls—ted my way into a career and I certainly bulls—ted my way into doing RoboCop."
Weller is just the latest star whose appearance has drawn comment from fans in recent weeks.
Lethal Weapon icon Gary Busey became a target for trolls after making a moving dinner speech as he continues to battle a serious brain injury following a near-death crash.
The actor appeared heartbreakingly frail with lank, greasy hair and he sprayed spittle over the Thanksgiving dinner table as he said grace, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Busey, who two years ago was accused of sexual harassment at a film convention, received a round of applause from fellow diners as he mumbled through the dedication to a "higher power" and he gave "thanks for everything we have and everything we want".
But followers on Instagram were quick to mock his disheveled look at the special meal.
Busey gave an emotional Thanksgiving speech amid his brain injury battle but trolls targeted his appearance.
One said: "Mr Busey, take a shower and comb your hair."
Another asked: "Ever heard of a shower?"
A third person said: "Bro looks like he's dying. Man."
And Busey has said he's already been dead once after he was involved in the 1988 bike crash.
"Yeah. I've been there," he said of the other side.
When asked if he believed he'd seen the other side, the Point Break actor unequivocally confirmed that he had.
"Yeah. I've been there. And I've been after the accident," he said.
Busey described a place where "everything, but nothing" is happening.
"I was shaken by an invisible guide, and only my essence went. That's your soul," Busey said. "Your soul is housed in the caliber of your spine."
The 80-year-old, who also starred The Buddy Holly Story, said that he had returned to the world because he was told that he was going in a "good" direction.