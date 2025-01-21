when celebrity gambling victories are amplified by individual net worth

In a similar venture during the 2000-2001 NFL season, professional golfer Phil Mickelson placed a $20,000 bet on the Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl. This would earn the golfer an impressive $440,000 when the Ravens won that championship. Mickelson was reportedly impressed by the Ravens’ performance that year enough to place the bet. When asked what he saw in the Ravens to place a bet, he stated that he saw “A Super Bowl champion… The best defense in the history of the game and a running offense that runs the clock out and doesn’t turn the ball over.”