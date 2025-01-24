How Party Organizers Are Running Scared From Throwing Oscar Bashes After Kidman and Jolie are Snubbed, Trans Row Erupts and L.A. Burns

After numerous delays due to the ongoing fires plaguing Los Angeles, Oscar nominations were finally handed out Thursday. The show so far is still scheduled for Monday, March 2.

Even with weeks still to go before the statues are handed out, the show is already being blasted with allegations of wokeness for the competing movies.

Controversial trans movie Emilia Pérez is dominating the nominations, leading the way with 13 noms, including Best Picture.

Film fans were already furious after the movie scooped up four Golden Globes earlier this year, and the anger has only intensified following Thursday's bombshell Academy Award nominations.

Star Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgendered woman to be nominated as Best Actress.

However, it has been criticized by queer critics and LGBTQ groups like GLAAD for its portrayal of trans identity and reliance on Mexican cultural stereotypes.