News > oscars

How Party Organizers Are Running Scared From Throwing Oscar Bashes After Kidman and Jolie are Snubbed, Trans Row Erupts and L.A. Burns

Photo of Oscars
Source: MEGA

Oscar parties have been canceled this year.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Hollywood's biggest night will be a lot smaller this year, with movie studios pivoting away from celebratory Oscar night parties while the city continues to burn. The controversial slate of nominees isn't helping either.

Many studio executives are concerned what the image of happy-go-lucky movie stars will look like to those that have lost everything, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

heidi montag reveals items regrets leaving behind mansion la wildfires
Source: MEGA

Many party planners feel it would be insensitive to hold lavish bashes amid the ongoing L.A. fires.

After numerous delays due to the ongoing fires plaguing Los Angeles, Oscar nominations were finally handed out Thursday. The show so far is still scheduled for Monday, March 2.

Even with weeks still to go before the statues are handed out, the show is already being blasted with allegations of wokeness for the competing movies.

Controversial trans movie Emilia Pérez is dominating the nominations, leading the way with 13 noms, including Best Picture.

Film fans were already furious after the movie scooped up four Golden Globes earlier this year, and the anger has only intensified following Thursday's bombshell Academy Award nominations.

Star Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first openly transgendered woman to be nominated as Best Actress.

However, it has been criticized by queer critics and LGBTQ groups like GLAAD for its portrayal of trans identity and reliance on Mexican cultural stereotypes.

oscars outrage nominations movie fans slam emilia perez worst film
Source: NETFLIX

Fans are not pleased with a record number of nominations for 'Emilia Pérez.'

The heated emotions – both on and off the screen – have already led Telefilm Canada to cancel its $70,000 Oscar party, and there are fears more studios will follow.

A spokesperson for the group said: "In light of the devastating impact of Los Angeles wildfires and out of respect for the current situation, we will not be holding this event. This collective decision came after many discussions with stakeholders."

The event, originally planned for February 27, was intended to celebrate Canadian Oscar nominees, and had a guest list of over 400 people.

Telefilm described the highly-anticipated party as a crucial networking opportunity to "showcase the films, creators, and technicians who have been nominated."

grammy award
Source: GRAMMY.COM

The Grammy awards have made changes to their show as well.

The start of Oscar party cancelations follows similar scrapings for the upcoming Grammy awards.

Universal Music Group has already canceled all of its Grammy-related events, including its Saturday artist showcase and normally huge post-Grammy party.

The company has pledged to use the money they would have spent on the shindig for Los Angeles wildfire relief.

A statement from the group explained: "Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires. Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.

"L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode."

The Grammy ceremony itself will go on, but with a "renewed sense of purpose."

The show's status had been doubted, as many of the honorees continue to fight to protect their homes against the raging fires. Producers of the show recognized the challenges many Southern California residents are facing.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement: "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

The note continued: "In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned.

"This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

